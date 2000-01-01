Pascal Wiedenmann & Sven Averdiek analyse the literal sence of
things in a playful way and not their function as they are defined in dictionaries.
Their focus is on the intended activity. And the search for a simple solution then forms the object.
The two designers from Berlin met in 1999 during their studies at the Berlin
University of the Arts and since then have been working collaborativly to improve the world.
- 2006 Italian Gioia Casa 100 Best Design products 2004 Inspired by Cologne Nomination for the Interiori Innovation Award Cologne 04 2004 Flügge 04 Exibition of the best graduation projects, Berlin 2002 Offision, Cologne Innovationspreis Officewelten / Appreciation 2002 Boxion – Kunst u. Kulturfestival, Berlin Competition “Mit anderen Augen / Wismarplatz Visionen” / First Prize 2002 Exhibition “European ways of Life”, Paris Le Prix Design – ministère Education nationale 2000 University of the Arts, Berlin Competition “Kommunikationskatalysatoren” First Prize
