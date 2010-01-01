A freelance food photographer, stylist and writer, Meeta Khurana-Wolff has been living in Germany for the past 17 years, currently in the culturally rich city of Weimar.

Born in India, Meeta’s love for food photography stems from her obsession with food itself and she combines these two passions on her multi-faceted blog. What’s For Lunch, Honey? has been nominated for several awards, including finalist in the Weblog Awards 2010 and 2011 for Best European Weblog and can also be found on the Times Online's Top 50 Food Blogs. Her photography is represented by Wonderful Machine and has been featured and recognized in magazines and websites around the world. As a writer her work has been published in the Foodies of the World, a guide to food blogs around the world published by the Slattery Media Group.

Meeta’s perspective on food photography and styling is unconventional and she is not afraid to break certain rules to capture the perfect shot. Due to her distinctive photography style, she has been invited to speak on the topic of Food Photography and Food Styling at various workshops, including Food Blogger Connect, the first international food blogging conference in Europe, in 2009 and 2010.

Her photography portfolio Meeta Khurana Wolff Photography offers an insight into her work.