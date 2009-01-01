Kasia ist Architektin mit über neun Jahren Erfahrung in städtebaulichen Projekten, Architektur,

Innenarchitektur, und Nachhaltiges Design. Sie ist immer offen und bereit für die Ideen anspruchsvoller

Kunden - in ihrer Arbeit konzentriert sie sich auf Qualität, Nachhaltigkeit und innovative Designs. Sie sucht nach

einer Position in Architektur, die ihr erlaubt, Erfahrungen mit Fachleuten auszutauschen, ihr Wissen über

Tendenzen und Technologien zu erweitern und ihre in vielen Ländern erworbenen Erfahrungen einzusetzen

I am an architect with nine years of experience ranging from big scale town planning projects, architecture, interior design to smaller scale designs like furniture, accessories and graphics.

MY EXPOSURE to diverse cultures enables me to apply the best of each one of them in my designs. After graduating in architecture from the Technical University in Poznan (Poland) and the Brandenburg Technical University in Cottbus (Germany), I began my career in southern Spain where I worked as junior architect. From Andalucía I moved to China where I worked in diverse planning and architecture firms for almost four years - first as urban planner and then as architect and project manager in interior design company. While in China I studied and applied the principles of Feng Shui. During my professional career I have worked at all stages of the construction process - from conceptual design to preparing the construction documentation to supervising the construction site. More recently I have been focusing on the area of sustainable architecture, which led me to obtain LEED AP certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in 2009 and to work in a Zurich based consultancy dedicated to designing buildings that meet the demanding environmental standard MINERGIE. From late 2010 until July 2012 I lived and worked in Santiago de Chile focusing on sustainable architecture - the energy efficient construction market in Latin America was emerging at the time and I was fortunate to become part of the small circle of professionals that led the development of this industry.

MY MISION is to create well-being and good-feeling architecture. I intend to tailor-make my designs to go beyond functionality and efficiency with the aim at adapting to the client's personality, addressing their emotional needs and improving their quality of life.

BESIDES native Polish, I am fluent in English, Spanish and German and have basic knowledge of Mandarin Chinese, French and Russian