Studio Greiling is a Stockholm/Berlin based office, dedicated to furniture design, interior architecture and photography, founded by Katrin Greiling in 2005. Combining these activities gives the office a wide perspective within each project, embracing the tasks from various directions.



German born Katrin Greiling studied carpentry and cabinet making before enrolling on the masters’ program in furniture design and interior architecture at Konstfack in Stockholm. After graduating in 2005, she started her global exploration, working with clients in Africa, China, the Middle East, Japan, Indonesia and Europe. During her time in the UAE she created several objects that are now in production by renowned companies, as for Droog, Kvadrat,Design House Stockholm and Offecct . Her designs won numerous awards and are exhibited worldwide, last in Milan with Lidewij Edelkoort at Nomadismi.



In the field of photography Greiling works with a divers group of clients, including urban photography, architectural photography, product photography and portraits for various international publications such as Elle, Archis/OMA and Wallpaper.



The office has as well been active within the Middle Eastern’s art scene, creating installations, temporary spaces and bespoke furniture for the annual Art Dubai fair and has since 2006 been an loyal part in communicating Swedish design in Japan, not at least with the curation of Contemporary Collected.