susana urbano
Innenarchitekten in Bad Homburg
Bewertungen (1)
    Susana

    was born in Spain, studied Business and Administration at the ,,Universidad Complutense de Madrid” and at the ,,London School of Economics”. She is fluent in Spanish, English and German. Susana launched her career in the financial sector in Lisbon. In 1999 she moved to Frankfurt where she was working in Investment Banking within Madrid, London and Frankfurt. She ventured into the interior design scene in 2007 when she built her first home for her family. Two years later she built a second one. Susana holds a masters degree in Interior Design. Her clients are all really impressed with her work.



    Einzugsgebiete
    Bad Homburg
    Adresse
    Schillerstr. 14
    61350 Bad Homburg
    Deutschland
    +49-61728984029 www.urbanointeriors.com
    Impressum

    Susana Urbano

    Interior Design
    Schillerstr. 14
    61350 Bad Homburg

    Communication:Tel.: + 49 (0) 6172 89 84 029
    Mobil: + 49 (0) 174 311 59 41

    Further informationen: Steuernummer: 038 773 1037
    IHK Nr. Id. : 433784

    Internet: www.urbanointeriors.com
    E-Mail: susana@urbanointeriors.com

    Bewertungen

    Ricardo Zuk (Zuk)
    Vor mehr als 2 Jahren
