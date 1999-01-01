Susana

was born in Spain, studied Business and Administration at the ,,Universidad Complutense de Madrid” and at the ,,London School of Economics”. She is fluent in Spanish, English and German. Susana launched her career in the financial sector in Lisbon. In 1999 she moved to Frankfurt where she was working in Investment Banking within Madrid, London and Frankfurt. She ventured into the interior design scene in 2007 when she built her first home for her family. Two years later she built a second one. Susana holds a masters degree in Interior Design. Her clients are all really impressed with her work.