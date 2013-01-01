Based in Vienna, Austria I was educated at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, where I was introduced to the broad field of Industrial Design and its techniques and possibilities. During my stay abroad at the Danish Design School in Copenhagen I discovered my passion for furniture design which I pursue since then. Paying respect to traditional craftsmanship and its take on materials I urge to combine old knowledge with innovative materials and the possibilities of 3D-modelling in Rhino 4.0. After working as a product designer at FREY WILLE where I was creating jewellery, bags and watches I am now back to my original field. I am up to present creating my own projects. These may range from comfortable beds to lighting and covers all parts of furniture design. Besides expediting my own products I also appreciate working on furniture/ product or graphic design assignments.
If you are interested please just contact me for further information.
- Leistungen
- product design, Graphic Design und 3D-modelling
- Einzugsgebiete
- Wien
- Adresse
-
Brückengasse 11/24
AT-1060 Wien
Deutschland
+43-69919675350 www.lisakoller.com
Mag. Lisa Koller
Brückengasse 11/24
A - 1060 Wien
+43 0699 196 753 50
office@lisakoller.com
Haftungshinweis:
Trotz sorgfältiger inhaltlicher Kontrolle übernehme ich keine Haftung für die Inhalte externer Links. Für den Inhalt der verlinkten Seiten sind ausschließlich deren Betreiber verantwortlich.
Texte, Fotografien und Grafiken dieser Website dürfen ohne Genehmigung von Mag. Lisa Koller nicht verwendet werden. Bitte kontaktieren Sie mich bei allfälligen Fragen per E-mail.