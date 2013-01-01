Based in Vienna, Austria I was educated at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, where I was introduced to the broad field of Industrial Design and its techniques and possibilities. During my stay abroad at the Danish Design School in Copenhagen I discovered my passion for furniture design which I pursue since then. Paying respect to traditional craftsmanship and its take on materials I urge to combine old knowledge with innovative materials and the possibilities of 3D-modelling in Rhino 4.0. After working as a product designer at FREY WILLE where I was creating jewellery, bags and watches I am now back to my original field. I am up to present creating my own projects. These may range from comfortable beds to lighting and covers all parts of furniture design. Besides expediting my own products I also appreciate working on furniture/ product or graphic design assignments.

If you are interested please just contact me for further information.