Daniel Liss Design
Designer in Berlin
    Table for Two

    My name is Daniel Liss. I'm a fan of films by Stanley Kubrick, photography, Lego, and peanut butter. I have lived in six different countries but am now currently living in Berlin. I have a very strong passion for design and I see myself as being very creatively versatile. I'm always looking for new opportunities to get involved in the creative industry.  

    Currently with the Table for Two I am looking for investors and manufacturers to get the product on the market. 

    I hope you will enjoy exploring my work as much as I have had designing it.

    Product Design/Graphic Design
    Berlin
    10249 Berlin
    Deutschland
    www.danielliss-design.com
