oldwood
Designer in Hamburg
Projekte

    • Sculpture, oldwood oldwood
    Sculpture
    Table, oldwood oldwood
    Table
    Console, oldwood oldwood
    Console
    Bench, oldwood oldwood
    Bench
    Wall Shelf, oldwood oldwood
    Wall Shelf
    Vessel, oldwood oldwood
    Vessel

    Beautiful woods, uniquely shaped and finely processed to sculpture furniture, each one unikat. worked with old artisanal methods and tools.Surfaces, turns, cavities tell of the personal character of the material. oldwood Sculptures and sculpture furnitures as space-defining, atmospheric and balancing objects in the living room.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Hamburg
    Adresse
    Admiralitätstrasse 76
    20459 Hamburg
    Deutschland
    +49-1772683861 www.oldwood.de
    Impressum

    Jörg Pietschmann
    Admiralitätstrasse 76 20459 Hamburg, Germany

    VAT no.: DE118965428

    Tel: +49 177 2683861

    E-Mail: jp@oldwood.de

    Internet: www.oldwood.de

