RivieraPool Fertigschwimmbad GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers of prefab swimming pools and whirlpools. Comfort, solid quality, elegant design and top notch equipment are the result of 40 years experience and innovation.
The prefabricated one-piece pools made of easily maintained and long-lasting epoxy-acrylate originate in our own factories. Close partnering with the dealers ensures trustworthy and smooth on site service.
RivieraPools, sauna plunge pools and whirlpools can be found in many private gardens and homes, in hotels and on many cruise ships. Our showroom is unique for Europe. It is located in Geeste - Northern Germany - where also our factory is located. On a surface of 1700 square meters we exhibit swimming pools, sauna plunge pools and whirlpools in many different variations.
