​RivieraPool Fertigschwimmbad GmbH
Pools & Spas in Geeste – Dalum
Bewertungen
    • RivieraPool Fertigschwimmbad GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers of prefab swimming pools and whirlpools. Comfort, solid quality, elegant design and top notch equipment are the result of 40 years experience and innovation.

    The prefabricated one-piece pools made of easily maintained and long-lasting epoxy-acrylate originate in our own factories. Close partnering with the dealers ensures trustworthy and smooth on site service.

    RivieraPools, sauna plunge pools and whirlpools can be found in many private gardens and homes, in hotels and on many cruise ships. Our showroom is unique for Europe. It is located in Geeste - Northern Germany - where also our factory is located. On a surface of 1700 square meters we exhibit swimming pools, sauna plunge pools and whirlpools in many different variations.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Geeste – Dalum
    Adresse
    Klöcknerstraße 2
    49744 Geeste – Dalum
    Deutschland
    +49-5937660 www.rivierapool.com
    Impressum

    RivieraPool Fertigschwimmbad GmbH

    Klöcknerstraße 2
    D- 49744 Geeste - Dalum

    Germany
    Main telephone number : +49.(0) 59 37 - 66-0
    Fax: +49.(0) 59 37 - 85 41

    Handelsregister-Nummer (Chamber of Commerce Nr.) : HRB 120053
    USt-IdNr. (Tax ID): DE 117 331 506

    Representative:
    Guido Rengers

    Manager Marketing Department:
    Uwe Rengers
    Email: u.rengers@rivierapool.com

    Editorial:
    responsible for text and content:
    Uwe Rengers
    Email: u.rengers@rivierapool.com

    Website Creation, Realization and Design:
    ncn KG
    URL: http://www.ncn.de/
    E-mail: info@ncn.de

    Bewertungen

    Dominic Pecher
    TOP Service! Ersatzteil für meinen fast 20 Jahre alten Riviera-Pool bekommen - kein Problem!!! Findet man selten heutzutage, dass man da noch Ersatzteile bekommt und das auch noch freundlich und unkompliziert. Danke Herr Wiese!
    Vor 6 Monaten
    Ronny Krick
    Tolle Ausstellung-TOP Beratung mit Werksbesichtigung-sehr zu empfehlen 👍
    Vor 10 Monaten
