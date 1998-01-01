The offices of Pfeiffer Architekten are competent in assuming all planning services in the fields of project development, architecture and interior design. From the initial draft to planning approval, to taking planning to tender, procurement and construction management. A solid team of eight employees and a well established network of professional planners completed projects with a construction cost between €225,000 - €22,500,000.

With a focus on both residential and commercial spaces. We have, since 1998, built more than 60 demanding projects in Berlin, Dessau, Hannover, Hamburg, Frankfurt/O., Frankfurt/M.. Symi/Greece and Manhattan/New York.

Numerous projects have been awarded, exhibited and published. Our goal is always a happy client, a beautiful well made structure of contemporary but not fashionable/modish architecture, which is fitting in and improving its neighborhood. We look forward to hearing from you.