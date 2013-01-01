Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design
Architekten in München
Übersicht 4Projekte (4) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (0)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • Weihnachtsbeleuchtung Kurfürstendamm, Berlin, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Moderne Autohäuser
    Weihnachtsbeleuchtung Kurfürstendamm, Berlin, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Moderne Autohäuser
    Weihnachtsbeleuchtung Kurfürstendamm, Berlin, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Moderne Autohäuser
    +5
    Weihnachtsbeleuchtung Kurfürstendamm, Berlin
    kiosk m.poli, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Rustikale Autohäuser
    kiosk m.poli, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Rustikale Autohäuser
    kiosk m.poli, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Rustikale Autohäuser
    kiosk m.poli
    Umbau Dachgeschosswohnung, München, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design
    Umbau Dachgeschosswohnung, München, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Minimalistische Schlafzimmer
    Umbau Dachgeschosswohnung, München, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Minimalistische Küchen
    +1
    Umbau Dachgeschosswohnung, München
    Umbau Mehrfamilienhaus München, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design
    Umbau Mehrfamilienhaus München, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Minimalistische Badezimmer
    Umbau Mehrfamilienhaus München, Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Brut Deluxe Architektur + Design Minimalistische Badezimmer
    +8
    Umbau Mehrfamilienhaus München

    Brut Deluxe is an architecture and design studio headed by Ben Busche. Founded in 2004, Brut Deluxe operates from two platforms in Madrid and Munich.

    Brut Deluxe is focused on the investigation and creation of space and its atmospheric qualities. The projects oscillate between different scales of urban intervention: from ephemeral artistic installations to industrial design, construction design and urbanism.

    According to project objectives, a multidisciplinary team involving architects, artists, designers and engineers are engaged in the design process. Brut Deluxe thrives on the international academic education and provenance of its team members.

    Brut Deluxe is oriented towards the social, economic and aesthetic qualities of the projects and combines both scientific strategies and artistic approximations in the creative process.

    Leistungen
    Architektur + Design
    Einzugsgebiete
    Berlin und München
    Adresse
    Blütenstrasse 11
    80799 München
    Deutschland
    +49-8945477152 www.brutdeluxe.com
      Add SEO element