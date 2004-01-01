Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Studio Julian Appelius
Designer in Berlin
    • Born in 1973 in Munich, Julian Appelius was raised in France and in Germany. After an apprenticeship as a cabinetmaker and further studies of sculpture at the Academy of the Arts in Munich he studied Industrial Design at the University of the Arts Berlin, passed his diploma in 2003 and opened the Studio Julian Appelius in Berlin. The focus of the work is on furniture, lighting and accessories. Additional activities include graphic, interior and set design.

    He took part in many international fairs and exhibitions e.g. Berlin 2.0 at Gallery S. Bensimon Paris, Salone Satellite Milan, ICFF New York, SAD at Carrousel du Louvre Paris, Le Berlin des Créateurs at Gallery VIA Paris, IMM Cologne, Light&Building Frankfurt, young+german Tokyo, Best of Berlin at RED Moscow, Ambiente Frankfurt, Maison et Objet Paris, Seoul Design FestivalDMY Asia Exhibition Tour, Designmai Berlin, Avverati Milan, Gallery ybdd Berlin, Danke New York etc.

     

    ClientsPulpoKonstantin SlawinskiKoziolIngo MaurerEreignisbüroNowadaysColorstorm, GQ, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Kostas MurkudisDeutsche Guggenheim Berlin, BMW, BMW Mini, Bogner, Diesel, Dom Perignon, Swarovski, Marc O’Polo,  VDW, Nihola Bikes, KaDeWe Berlin, Burberry, muse. creative industries, KunstHalle Deutsche Bank, Jaguar, Vertu, Range Rover

    Einzugsgebiete
    Berlin
    Auszeichnungen
    Chef2 is receiving the design award pro-k “Product of the Year 2014″, Chef2 is receiving the design award FORM #2013, Dado is nominated for the 2014 German Design Award, Trio is nominated for the 2012 German Design Award, Trio receives the Interior Innovation Award 2011 – Best of Best, Pinocchio receives the First Price of the Promosedia International Design Competition 2007, Rug´n Roll Honorable Mention Alcantara LAB Competition 2007, Selected Rilegno Competition 2007, Crack receives the RSA Ceramic Industry Forum Award 2004
    Adresse
    Lehderstraße 16-19
    13086 Berlin
    Deutschland
    +49-3047372004 www.julianappelius.de
    Impressum

    Studio Julian Appelius

    Inhaber: Dipl.Des. Julian Appelius

    USt-Id-Nr. DE234519750

    Lehderstrasse 16-19
    13086 Berlin, Germany

    Fon 0049 30 4737 2004
    Fax 0049 30 4737 2005
    mail(at)julianappelius.de

