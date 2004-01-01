Born in 1973 in Munich, Julian Appelius was raised in France and in Germany. After an apprenticeship as a cabinetmaker and further studies of sculpture at the Academy of the Arts in Munich he studied Industrial Design at the University of the Arts Berlin, passed his diploma in 2003 and opened the Studio Julian Appelius in Berlin. The focus of the work is on furniture, lighting and accessories. Additional activities include graphic, interior and set design.

He took part in many international fairs and exhibitions e.g. Berlin 2.0 at Gallery S. Bensimon Paris, Salone Satellite Milan, ICFF New York, SAD at Carrousel du Louvre Paris, Le Berlin des Créateurs at Gallery VIA Paris, IMM Cologne, Light&Building Frankfurt, young+german Tokyo, Best of Berlin at RED Moscow, Ambiente Frankfurt, Maison et Objet Paris, Seoul Design Festival, DMY Asia Exhibition Tour, Designmai Berlin, Avverati Milan, Gallery ybdd Berlin, Danke New York etc.

Clients: Pulpo, Konstantin Slawinski, Koziol, Ingo Maurer, Ereignisbüro, Nowadays, Colorstorm, GQ, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, Kostas Murkudis, Deutsche Guggenheim Berlin, BMW, BMW Mini, Bogner, Diesel, Dom Perignon, Swarovski, Marc O’Polo, VDW, Nihola Bikes, KaDeWe Berlin, Burberry, muse. creative industries, KunstHalle Deutsche Bank, Jaguar, Vertu, Range Rover