Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH
Beleuchtung in Bremen
Übersicht 1Projekte (1) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (0)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • Leuchtenlösung von Glamox Luxo, Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH
    Leuchtenlösung von Glamox Luxo, Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH
    Leuchtenlösung von Glamox Luxo, Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH Glamox Luxo Lighting GmbH
    +1
    Leuchtenlösung von Glamox Luxo

    The Glamox Group

    Glamox is a group of companies that develops, manufactures and distributes professional lighting solutions for the global market.

    Quality brands and solutions The Group owns a range of quality lighting brands including Glamox, Aqua Signal, Luxo, Høvik Lys and Norselight. Glamox is committed to meeting customer needs and expectations by providing quality products and solutions, service and support.

    Technology and expertise Our products and solutions are developed and tested by our engineers at our own research and testing facilities, and manufactured and certified in accordance with all relevant quality and environmental standards. They are based on the latest technology and expertise – and generations of experience.

    Corporate presentation

    Einzugsgebiete
    Bremen
    Adresse
    28307 Bremen
    Deutschland
    glamox.com
      Add SEO element