The Glamox Group

Glamox is a group of companies that develops, manufactures and distributes professional lighting solutions for the global market.

Quality brands and solutions The Group owns a range of quality lighting brands including Glamox, Aqua Signal, Luxo, Høvik Lys and Norselight. Glamox is committed to meeting customer needs and expectations by providing quality products and solutions, service and support.

Technology and expertise Our products and solutions are developed and tested by our engineers at our own research and testing facilities, and manufactured and certified in accordance with all relevant quality and environmental standards. They are based on the latest technology and expertise – and generations of experience.

