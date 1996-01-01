- Einzugsgebiete
- 2013 – Premio IQU – Innovazione e Qualità Urbana – First Prize; 2012 – Medaglia d'Oro all'Architettura Italiana – Finalist; 2012 – Biennale degli Spazi Pubblici di Roma – First Prize; 2011 Redesign Ingolstaedter Strasse in Manching – Award; 2003 – New School Complex of Malpensata in Costa Volpino – First Prize; 2000 – Far Eastern Prize Digital Architecture – Selected Project; 2000 Premio Andil Laterizio Opera Prima – Selected Project; 2000 – Less Aesthetics More Ethics – 7.ma Mostra Internazionale di Architettura Biennale di Venezia – Selected Project; 1999 – Redisign Public Spaces in Villasanta – Award; 1999 – Redisign Foro Annonario in Senigallia – First Prize
Via Riccardo Galli 9
20148 Milano – Italy
+39-0236582130 lorenzonoe.com
Lorenzo Noè Studio di Architettura:
- is characterized by an involving approach
- is a workshop and still preserves the traditional name of studio di architettura
- works with a tailored method on projects of any scale
- prefers method to specialization
- considers low budget as a stimulus – and not a limit – to the design
- combines professional activities with research and teaching
- has a flat organization with few hierarchical levels