Lorenzo Noè Studio di Architettura
Architekten in Milano – Italy
    Milano – Italy
    Auszeichnungen
    2013 – Premio IQU – Innovazione e Qualità Urbana – First Prize; 2012 – Medaglia d'Oro all'Architettura Italiana – Finalist; 2012 – Biennale degli Spazi Pubblici di Roma – First Prize; 2011 Redesign Ingolstaedter Strasse in Manching – Award; 2003 – New School Complex of Malpensata in Costa Volpino – First Prize; 2000 – Far Eastern Prize Digital Architecture – Selected Project; 2000 Premio Andil Laterizio Opera Prima – Selected Project; 2000 – Less Aesthetics More Ethics – 7.ma Mostra Internazionale di Architettura Biennale di Venezia – Selected Project; 1999 – Redisign Public Spaces in Villasanta – Award; 1999 – Redisign Foro Annonario in Senigallia – First Prize
    Adresse
    Via Riccardo Galli 9
    20148 Milano – Italy
    Deutschland
    +39-0236582130 lorenzonoe.com
    Impressum

    Lorenzo Noè Studio di Architettura:

    -       is characterized by an involving approach

    -       is a workshop and still preserves the traditional name of studio di architettura

    -       works with a tailored method on projects of any scale

    -       prefers method to specialization

    -       considers low budget as a stimulus – and not a limit – to the design

    -       combines professional activities with research and teaching

    -       has a flat organization with few hierarchical levels

