Linea Verdace bvba
Beleuchtung in Antwerpen
    Who we are, what we do:

    Linea Verdace is the brand name for a decorative, technical andarchitectural lighting collection designed in Belgium. We are a company based in Antwerp. Here we design our products, warehouse them in our 13.000m² warehouse facility and ship them to all over the world. Still family owned, we have become one of the major players in Europe.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Antwerpen
    Adresse
    2610 Antwerpen
    Deutschland
    www.linea-verdace.be
    Impressum

    Linea Verdace bvba

    Oude Baan 230B-2610 AntwerpenBE0419802340België

