Who we are, what we do:
Linea Verdace is the brand name for a decorative, technical andarchitectural lighting collection designed in Belgium. We are a company based in Antwerp. Here we design our products, warehouse them in our 13.000m² warehouse facility and ship them to all over the world. Still family owned, we have become one of the major players in Europe.
