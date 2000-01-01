Scholten & Baijings

Stefan Scholten (1972) and Carole Baijings (1973) established Scholten & Baijings, Studio for Design, in 2000.They combine minimal forms and balanced use of colour with traditional craft techniques and industrial production in a distinctive, almost un-Dutch design style. The finesse, entrancing colours and subtle use of materials in their work have earned considerable admiration in the international design world. Their work, both independent as commissioned, is collected and exhibited worldwide. In their designs they make use of grids, light effects, color, transparency and layered patterns. In addition, minimal design and a keen eye for detail characterizes their work. The designs are the result of a specific way of working. This way of working they also taught at the Design Academy 2006-2011, compass department Atelier. In Atelier the craft and tradition side of design is the topic of investigation. The goal is to use one’s personal skills to be expressive and creative in the work. Every part you create in this process is an independent work and a component of a larger whole. By creating handwork new ideas develop which can be used for the final design. In the development of a new design the computer is rarely used. For overviews, technical drawings or Cad 3d models it is very useful. For clients and manufacturers, Scholten & Baijings design and develop interior products. Among those are tables, chairs, lamps, carpets, colourful plaids, bed linen and tableware. They work for companies and institutions such as the Cooper- Hewitt, National Design Museum in New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, Victoria & Albert Museum, Zuiderzee Museum, TextielMuseum, Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Maharam, Established & Sons, HAY, Pastoe, RoyalVKB, Karimoku New Standard, IKEA, 1616 / Arita Japan, Thomas Eyck, MINI, Georg Jensen, Moooi, Luce di Carrara, Moustache, Verreum, J. Hill’s Standard and many more. Their work is published in magazines such as Wallpaper*, Frame, Elle Deco, Financial Times, International Herald Tribune, Icon, The New York Times, Vogue, Surface, Intramuros and in The International Design Year Book.Scholten & Baijings received their third Dutch Design Award 2012, were nominated for Designer of the Year by Wallpaper* 2011 and were rewarded with the ELLE Decoration International Design Award (EDIDA) for Young Designer Talent 2011 and the Sanoma Woon Awards Oeuvre Award 2014.They were rewarded with their second Wallpaper* Design Award for Best Sideboard Shift 2013 and an EDIDA for their Colour Porcelain collection for 1616 / Arita Japan. A nomitation for the Harrie Tillie (oeuvre) award 2013 was received. Their Colour Porcelain collection for 1616 / Arita Japan was nominated for Design of the Year 2013 by the Design Museum London.