DANTE-Goods And Bads creates objects, products, editions with qualities above and beyond the substantial; associative qualities: emotions, habits, memories, tastes, aversions, the good, the bad, never the ugly.

Therefore, to each collection DANTE- Goods And Bads invites a so-called guest to inspire, mentor and/or influence it. Each collection’s products, design and presentation then emerge from some form of dialog with that individual, institution or concept. His or her or its emotions, habits, memories. The design of every product ever made has always been shaped by the most prominent need of the society that created it. More often than not, it was the search for the practical, for maximal usability. DANTE-Goods And Bads, however, senses another desire: Warmth. Content. So our filter is this: create a connection. Create material objects that are not merely things, but favorites. Talismans. Everyday products that are not a priori practical, useful, efficient but rather: emotional. So they can have unlikely material attributes like humor, vanity, passion. Comfort, even.