MONKA accessoires
Möbel & Accessoires in Stuttgart
    • MONKA accessoires has been founded by Monika Brückner, tailor and fashion designer, who is working in Stuttgart. For MONKA she designed handmade products with an unusual combination of material, form and function. The collection covers high-value accessories and interior objects. Traditional craftsmanship is combined with rediscovered, natural materials. The developed products follow the rule of “form follows technique” and show the love for details.For her accessories Monika uses natural, local and healthy materials that are sustainable and ecologically harmless – from the cover to the filling.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Stuttgart
    Adresse
    70191 Stuttgart
    Deutschland
    www.monka.biz
