popularc.com is the german online solution for crowdsourced architecture and design services.

With our service, everybody can start a creative competition for an architectural interior design, landscape or art project anytime.Once you have launched a project, the creative crowd submits a variety of ideas for you to choose from. As a client you choose award money, duration of the competition and the winner of the contest. As a Creative you can submit your ideas to potential customers all over the world and if your design is the lucky one, you even get paid! You can build an audience and even a profitable career with us. 24/7 - where ever you are..

Improving or even changing the way Clients and Creatives interact with each other is one of our main goals, as well as retrieving creativity and innovation.

„Open Innovation“ and „Open Architecture“ with the help of the Crowd are the keys for a better environment.