studio novo | HOME
Möbel & Accessoires in Wien
Bewertungen (1)
    I AM JYM

    Following the philosophy “Design is never arbitrary”, the Vienna-based, multiple awardwinning design company studio novo | communication & product design is specialised in the development of products in all kind of industries manufactured in mass production as well as product and corporate brands for a large number of international clients.
    Under the brand “Studio Novo | Home”, the company attends to the development and marketing of exceptional furnitures and home accessories for the living area, which used to be neglected in terms of design.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Wien
    Adresse
    Gumpendorferstrasse 132/2/5
    1060 Wien
    Österreich
    +43-18902097 home.studio-novo.com

    Bewertungen

    Karina Pelzl
    Vor 7 Monaten
