Following the philosophy “Design is never arbitrary”, the Vienna-based, multiple awardwinning design company studio novo | communication & product design is specialised in the development of products in all kind of industries manufactured in mass production as well as product and corporate brands for a large number of international clients.

Under the brand “Studio Novo | Home”, the company attends to the development and marketing of exceptional furnitures and home accessories for the living area, which used to be neglected in terms of design.