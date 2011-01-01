Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Pecker Design Studio
Designer in Vienna
    • The ‘Pecker Design Studio’ was founded in
    2011 and is based in Vienna, Austria. Our work includes various areas of design, such as furniture, lighting, specialised products and bespoke interior design.

    Our educational backgrounds encompass Art, Mechanical Engineering and Architecture and these, combined with our considerable carpentry experience have fused our passion for design with expert technical knowhow and precision. We get our inspiration from travelling and emersing ourselves in other cultures, while our Austro-Germanic roots have instilled in us a great respect for the environment, traditional details and quality workmanship. We focus on a selection of sustainable materials and the development of production processes, prioritising functionality, detail and design.

    By constantly questioning everyday routines and habits our work surprises people through new forms and usages, as well as providing innovative design solutions and uncompromising quality.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Vienna und Europe
    Adresse
    Speckbachergasse 16
    1160 Vienna
    Deutschland
    www.peckerdesign.at
    Impressum

    Pecker Design Studio

    Dipl.-Ing. Martin Zanolin

    Speckbachergasse 16 / 1160 Vienna / Austria

    mail@peckerdesign.at

    www.peckerdesign.at

    UID ATU66949449

