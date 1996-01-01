Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Kurt Hörbst
Fotografen in Rainbach
    Haus W. - HERTL Architekten in Steyr ÖsterreichW

    Kurt HoerbstBorn in Austria in 1972.

    Having been originally educated intelecommunications, he then turned to photography beginning his studies in Prague in 1992.Kurt founded a school of photography in Austria in1996 (Prager Fotoschule) and now teaches history of photography,journalism and he gives lectures at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences.

    Publisher of photo-books and multiple prize winner in this field. Kurt‘s work has enjoyed numerous exhibitions both home and abroad.

    Publications

    „Überlebt – Menschenbilder Lagerbilder“ 1999

    „Der schwarze Ritter“ - 2001

    „Sommerschnee“ - 2008

    "5070" - 2014

    Einzugsgebiete
    • Apfoltern
    • Wien
    • Österreich
    • Weltweit!
    Auszeichnungen
    1998 Talent Award for Photography of Upper Austria ::: 1999 Best Book in Austria for Überlebt ::: 2009 Finalist for Celeste Prize 2009 (Berlin) ::: 2010 Finalist for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize ::: 2010 Prix de la Photographie / Paris 2010 1st place – Book (Bideshi Photostudio) ::: 2010 Fotobookfestival in Kassel (Nominated – Dummy Award 2010 for Bideshi Photostudio) ::: 2011 ARTE LAGUNA – ART PRIZE Winner of the ART RESIDENCE 2011 with VENETIAN SCANS
    Adresse
    A-4261 Rainbach
    Deutschland
    +43-6602144966 www.hoerbst.com
    Impressum

    www.hoerbst.com

    kurt@hoerbst.com

    +43 660 21 44 966

    STUDIO UPPER AUSTRIA Apfoltern 4 A-4261 Rainbach

    STUDIO VIENNA Grundsteingasse 44/23 A-1160 Vienna

    VAT-Number - ATU56170645

