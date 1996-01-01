Kurt HoerbstBorn in Austria in 1972.

Having been originally educated intelecommunications, he then turned to photography beginning his studies in Prague in 1992.Kurt founded a school of photography in Austria in1996 (Prager Fotoschule) and now teaches history of photography,journalism and he gives lectures at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences.

Publisher of photo-books and multiple prize winner in this field. Kurt‘s work has enjoyed numerous exhibitions both home and abroad.

Publications

„Überlebt – Menschenbilder Lagerbilder“ 1999

„Der schwarze Ritter“ - 2001

„Sommerschnee“ - 2008

"5070" - 2014