Kurt HoerbstBorn in Austria in 1972.
Having been originally educated intelecommunications, he then turned to photography beginning his studies in Prague in 1992.Kurt founded a school of photography in Austria in1996 (Prager Fotoschule) and now teaches history of photography,journalism and he gives lectures at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences.
Publisher of photo-books and multiple prize winner in this field. Kurt‘s work has enjoyed numerous exhibitions both home and abroad.
Publications
„Überlebt – Menschenbilder Lagerbilder“ 1999
„Der schwarze Ritter“ - 2001
„Sommerschnee“ - 2008
"5070" - 2014
- Auszeichnungen
- 1998 Talent Award for Photography of Upper Austria ::: 1999 Best Book in Austria for
Überlebt::: 2009 Finalist for Celeste Prize 2009 (Berlin) ::: 2010 Finalist for the
Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize::: 2010 Prix de la Photographie / Paris 2010 1st place – Book (Bideshi Photostudio) ::: 2010 Fotobookfestival in Kassel (Nominated – Dummy Award 2010 for Bideshi Photostudio) ::: 2011 ARTE LAGUNA – ART PRIZE Winner of the ART RESIDENCE 2011 with VENETIAN SCANS
- Adresse
A-4261 Rainbach
+43-6602144966 www.hoerbst.com
kurt@hoerbst.com
STUDIO UPPER AUSTRIA Apfoltern 4 A-4261 Rainbach
STUDIO VIENNA Grundsteingasse 44/23 A-1160 Vienna
VAT-Number - ATU56170645