Nui Studio
Möbel & Accessoires in Kiel
    • Yav table, Nui Studio Nui Studio Flur, Diele & TreppenhausAufbewahrungen
    Yav table, Nui Studio Nui Studio AnkleidezimmerAufbewahrungen
    Yav table, Nui Studio Nui Studio Geschäftsräume & Stores
    Yav table
    Mygdal Plantlamp, Nui Studio Nui Studio Flur, Diele & TreppenhausBeleuchtungen
    Mygdal Plantlamp, Nui Studio Nui Studio Flur, Diele & TreppenhausBeleuchtungen
    Mygdal Plantlamp, Nui Studio Nui Studio Flur, Diele & TreppenhausBeleuchtungen
    +5
    Mygdal Plantlamp
    Filou chair, Nui Studio Nui Studio EsszimmerStühle und Bänke
    Filou chair, Nui Studio Nui Studio EsszimmerStühle und Bänke
    Filou chair, Nui Studio Nui Studio EsszimmerStühle und Bänke
    +5
    Filou chair
    Nuno chair, Nui Studio Nui Studio EsszimmerStühle und Bänke Holz Grün
    Nuno chair, Nui Studio Nui Studio EsszimmerStühle und Bänke Holz Pink
    Nuno chair
    Mygdal Plantlamp, Nui Studio Nui Studio
    Mygdal Plantlamp, Nui Studio Nui Studio
    Mygdal Plantlamp, Nui Studio Nui Studio
    +6
    Mygdal Plantlamp

    Nui Design studio was founded in 2014 by the creative duo Emilia Lucht and Arne Sebrantke in northern Germany.

    Their paths crossed in 2011, when both studied industrial design at the Muthesius Academy of fine Art and <personally and professionally got together. Both had successfully finished their apprenticeship as carpenters at that time. After both graduated in Kiel in 2014 they launched the Startup Nui together with the economist Jonas Thiesfeld and developed the first MacBook case made of solid wood. While studying for a masters degree at the University of Art and Design Burg Giebichenstein, Lucht and Sebrantke are following their mutual vision of furniture design and released several award-winning projects. By the one passion to create functional solutions, the Nui Design studio explores unconventional ideas to enrich the daily life. As a tireless, creative and authentic team the hard developement work is done with the ease of dedication.

    Leistungen
    furniture & interior design
    Adresse
    24118 Kiel
    Deutschland
    nui-studio.com
    Impressum

    Nui Studio GmbH
    Eiderstraße 25, 24582 Bissee 

    Phone +49 431 22130187 Email info@nui-studio.com

