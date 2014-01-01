Nui Design studio was founded in 2014 by the creative duo Emilia Lucht and Arne Sebrantke in northern Germany.

Their paths crossed in 2011, when both studied industrial design at the Muthesius Academy of fine Art and <personally and professionally got together. Both had successfully finished their apprenticeship as carpenters at that time. After both graduated in Kiel in 2014 they launched the Startup Nui together with the economist Jonas Thiesfeld and developed the first MacBook case made of solid wood. While studying for a masters degree at the University of Art and Design Burg Giebichenstein, Lucht and Sebrantke are following their mutual vision of furniture design and released several award-winning projects. By the one passion to create functional solutions, the Nui Design studio explores unconventional ideas to enrich the daily life. As a tireless, creative and authentic team the hard developement work is done with the ease of dedication.