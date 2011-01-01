If you are interested in the SAMT-RAU collection, please get in touch with our producer:

Miku Natursteine GmbH

In der Eich 4 / 74523 Schwäbisch Hall

Tel. +49(0)791 931800

www.miku-natursteine.de

﻿info@miku-natursteine.de





About the Designer:

www.natalie-weinmann.com

Natalie Weinmann is a Masters Graduate in Design and associate lecturer in both Architecture and Design departments at the State Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Stuttgart, Germany. Her current work focuses on experimental design in collaboration with colleagues in the fields of science, design and architecture theory and practice. She has also worked as a freelance Designer with a variety of craft, design and architecture offices, such as ADJAYE ASSOCIATES in London and STEPHEN WILLIAMS ASSOCIATES in Hamburg.Natalie graduated in MA of European Design from the Stuttgart State Academy of Art and Design in 2013. As part of the international BA/MA program, she studied additionally at ENSCI – Les Ateliers in Paris and at the AALTO University (TAIK) in Helsinki. Following on from her academic studies, Natalie was granted a scholarship for graduates by the state Baden-Württemberg in Germany in 2013 to further her experimental design led projects.Whilst tutoring at the Chair for Design Foundations and experimental Design at the ABK in Stuttgart, she combines her experimental research and design approach teaching multidisciplinary teams. Current work in partnership with DNA Nanoscientist Dr. Maximilian J. Urban explores the shared interests of Biochemistry and Design.