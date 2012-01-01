A small group of designers and craftsmen, we create contemporary furniture that is unique, elegant and timeless. We make not manufacture, crafting each piece of furniture by hand using time-honoured techniques from our workshop on the south coast of Devon.

Whilst aesthetics are hugely important to us, we endeavour to deliver quality and longevity in our products. Good design should stand the test of time.

We pride ourselves in using the highest quality materials available and believe that the result is a piece of furniture that will only get better with time.