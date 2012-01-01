Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Young &amp; Norgate
Tischler in Budleigh Salterton
    Dining Table - Bespoke Commission
    Cooper Stool
    Hayfin Capital Management Offices
    Animate Bedside Table
    Animate Desk
    Wellington Chair

    A small group of designers and craftsmen, we create contemporary furniture that is unique, elegant and timeless. We make not manufacture, crafting each piece of furniture by hand using time-honoured techniques from our workshop on the south coast of Devon. 

    Whilst aesthetics are hugely important to us, we endeavour to deliver quality and longevity in our products. Good design should stand the test of time. 

    We pride ourselves in using the highest quality materials available and believe that the result is a piece of furniture that will only get better with time.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Weltweit und Budleigh Salterton
    Auszeichnungen
    Design Guild Mark (2012) und Bespoke Guild Mark (2013) ausgezeichnet von der Guild of Furniture Makers
    Adresse
    9 South Farm
    EX9 7AZ Budleigh Salterton
    Deutschland
    +44-1395442995 www.youngandnorgate.com

    Bewertungen

    David Smithson
    Die Wahl von Young & Norgate war wie ein Lottogewinn. Vom allerersten Treffen mit Dave und Ross an interpretierten sie unseren Auftrag bis ins kleinste Detail und lieferten ein schlüsselfertiges Projekt von exquisiter Handwerkskunst mit einem engagierten Team, das unser umgebautes Haus verwandelte.
    Vor 10 Monaten
    Ketie van der Wateren
    Young & Norgate half uns bei der Gestaltung und Gestaltung unserer Küchenschrankfronten, Rahmen, Regale, Hochschränke und Inselseitenwände. Wir könnten mit dem Endergebnis nicht zufriedener sein! Sie haben genau verstanden, was wir wollten und haben eine fantastische Arbeit geleistet, indem wir unsere Anforderungen und Ideen in Designs umgesetzt und ein qualitativ hochwertiges Endergebnis erzielt haben. Kann es auf jeden Fall empfehlen!
    Vor mehr als 6 Jahren
    CaSA Architects
    Ross, Dave und ihr Team sind genau die Leute, mit denen Sie arbeiten möchten. Ihr Ansatz war offen und hilfreich in der Entwurfsphase, was dazu beitrug, unsere Ideen in eine baubare Realität umzusetzen. Im Bau waren sie pünktlich, präzise und lieferten ein schönes Produkt. Ihre Sorgfalt und Liebe zur Arbeit zeigt sich sowohl in ihrer Art als auch im Endprodukt (das innen genauso schön ist wie außen). Fantastisch!
    Vor etwa 4 Jahren
    Alle 7 Bewertungen anzeigen
