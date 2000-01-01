Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lisa Farkas
Fotografen in Frankfurt Am Main
    • She grew up in the Allgäu, Bavaria, lives according to several life stages in Wiesbaden/Frankfurt. Since 1990 working as a FREELANCE photographer. Journalism, theater photography, photojournalism, portraits, architecture and artistic commissions. Exhibition participation at home and abroad. Solo exhibition Artothek Wiesbaden, 2008

    Book Publications:

    "Von der Illusion und ihrer Wirklichkeit" ("The illusion and its reality"), 2000, ILLUSTRATED BOOK, theater and portrait. In collaboration with Dr. Heribert Klein, FAZ

    "Augenblicke des Unvergänglichen" ("Imperishable moments"), 2006, ILLUSTRATED book Kloster Eberbach, Hermann-Schmidt-Verlag, Mainz

    Imaging of the impressions SERIES, "Guten Morgen" ("Good morning"), "Guten Abend" ("Good evening"), "Ostern entgegen" ("Facing Easter"), 2007, Neue Stadt Verlag, Munich

    Einzugsgebiete
    Frankfurt am Main
    Adresse
    60316 Frankfurt Am Main
    Deutschland
    www.lisafarkas.de
    Impressum

    Lisa Farkas

    Fotografin

    Lisa Farkas - FOTOGRAFIE Wingertstraße 26  D - 60316 Frankfurt am Main

    Tel +49 (0)171 3800626 foto@lisafarkas.de

    USt-IdNr. DE193970377

