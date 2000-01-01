She grew up in the Allgäu, Bavaria, lives according to several life stages in Wiesbaden/Frankfurt. Since 1990 working as a FREELANCE photographer. Journalism, theater photography, photojournalism, portraits, architecture and artistic commissions. Exhibition participation at home and abroad. Solo exhibition Artothek Wiesbaden, 2008

Book Publications:

"Von der Illusion und ihrer Wirklichkeit" ("The illusion and its reality"), 2000, ILLUSTRATED BOOK, theater and portrait. In collaboration with Dr. Heribert Klein, FAZ

"Augenblicke des Unvergänglichen" ("Imperishable moments"), 2006, ILLUSTRATED book Kloster Eberbach, Hermann-Schmidt-Verlag, Mainz

Imaging of the impressions SERIES, "Guten Morgen" ("Good morning"), "Guten Abend" ("Good evening"), "Ostern entgegen" ("Facing Easter"), 2007, Neue Stadt Verlag, Munich