Tom Bauer AD Photography
Fotografen in Würzburg
    Mit einem Büro in Stockheim und unserem Studio in Würzburg sind wir spezialisiert auf Werbefotografie, Architekturfotografie, Stillifefotografie, Produktfotografie und Industriefotografie.

    With an office in Stockheim and our studio in Würzburg, we specialise in advertising photography, architectural photography, still-life photography, product photography, industry photography and people photography.
    Leistungen
    • Architekturfotografie
    • Fotografie
    • Photography
    Einzugsgebiete
    • Würzburg
    • Karlsruhe – Stuttgart – Baden-Baden
    • Frankfurt a.M.
    Adresse
    Beethovenstraße 5d
    97080 Würzburg
    Deutschland
    +49-16090284509 www.ad-photographer.com
    Impressum

    Informationen nach § 5 TMG Tom Bauer Ad Photography
    Verantwortlich für die Inhalte dieser Internetpräsenz § 6 MDStV / TDG: Thomas Bauer, Kommunikationsdesigner (BAW/GA) Büro: Mellrichstädter Str. 7, 97640 Stockheim Studio: Beethovenstraße 5d, 97080 Würzburg Telefon: +49 (0) 9776 7051251 Mail: mail@ad-photographer.com Umsatzsteuer-Identifikationsnummer gemäß § 27 a Umsatzsteuergesetz: DE241010435 Gerichtsstand: Amtsgericht Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

    Bewertungen

    Ralf Dieling
    Tom Bauer hört beim Briefing gut zu und gibt in der Fotografie alles. Er leistet gute Arbeit und kennt sich in seinem Hamdwerk gut aus.
    Vor 7 Monaten
    Bhante Sumanasiri
    Vor mehr als einem Jahr
    Be Perfect
    Danke für tolle Produktfotos!
    Vor fast 7 Jahren
