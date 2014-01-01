Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Design Ballendat
Designer in Simbach Am Inn
    • Oasis (lounge-chair) für Mobica, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Oasis (lounge-chair) für Mobica, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Oasis (lounge-chair) für Mobica
    Uneo (office-chair) für Nurus, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Uneo (office-chair) für Nurus, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Uneo (office-chair) für Nurus
    LITTLE PERILLO XS (Dining-chair) für Züco, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    LITTLE PERILLO XS (Dining-chair) für Züco, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat
    LITTLE PERILLO XS (Dining-chair) für Züco
    M4 (office-chair) für Sokoa, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    M4 (office-chair) für Sokoa, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    M4 (office-chair) für Sokoa
    OYO (Sattelstuhl) für Aeris, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    OYO (Sattelstuhl) für Aeris, Design Ballendat Design Ballendat ArbeitszimmerStühle
    OYO (Sattelstuhl) für Aeris
    Auszeichnungen
    • 23x red dot design award • 2x red dot award best of the best • 17x IF-product design award
    • 2x design PLUS award • 1x Focus in Gold LGA Stuttgart • 2x Focus in Silver LGA Stuttgart
    • 1x Interior Innovation award imm cologne best of the best • 12x Interior Innovation award imm
    • cologne • 3x Architektur und office innovations award • 2x Auszeichnung AIT Innovations award
    • 1x Orgatec AIT Innovations award Publikumspreis • 1x DDC award in silver • 3x DDC award
    • 1x FORM award Tendence Frankfurt • 2x Materialica award Munich • 5x Auszeichnung Design Center
    • Stuttgart • 1x Internationaler Designpreis Langlebigkeit LGA Stuttgart Anerkennung • 1x 1. Platz
    • Saarländischer Staatspreis für Design • 1x Universal design award comsumer favorite • 9x Good
    • Design award Athenaeum Chicago • 2x Green Good Design award Athenaeum Chicago • 1x Best of
    • Neocon Gold award • 3x Best of Neocon Silver award • 1x IIDEX award in Gold Canada • 1x IIDEX
    • award in Silver Canada • 1x IIDEX a product of excellence Canada • 1x BED Business Equipment
    • Excellence award London • 1x BCFA product approval award London • 1x ECO Designpreis Austria
    • 1x Josef Binder award in Gold Wien • 3x Auszeichnung Staatspreis für Design Wien
    • 1x Ehrenpreis Kunststoffcluster Linz • 3x Erkennung Goed Industrieel Ontwerp Niederlande
    • 1x 1. Platz office product award Benelux • 2x Good Design award Japan • 1x Diamond award
    • polnische Möbelindustrie • 1x Silver award Guangzhou China • 1x German Design Award Design
    • Council Frankfurt • 1x IDEA international design excellence awards in Bronze USA • 1x Best of Office
    • Next Moscow 2014 • 1x Label observeur design 2014 Paris • 1x 1. Preis Best Business Award, Passau
    • Alle 18 Auszeichnungen anzeigen
    Adresse
    Maximilianstrasse 15
    84359 Simbach Am Inn
    Deutschland
    ballendat.com
