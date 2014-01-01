- Auszeichnungen
- 23x red dot design award • 2x red dot award best of the best • 17x IF-product design award
- 2x design PLUS award • 1x Focus in Gold LGA Stuttgart • 2x Focus in Silver LGA Stuttgart
- 1x Interior Innovation award imm cologne best of the best • 12x Interior Innovation award imm
- cologne • 3x Architektur und office innovations award • 2x Auszeichnung AIT Innovations award
- 1x Orgatec AIT Innovations award Publikumspreis • 1x DDC award in silver • 3x DDC award
- 1x FORM award Tendence Frankfurt • 2x Materialica award Munich • 5x Auszeichnung Design Center
- Stuttgart • 1x Internationaler Designpreis Langlebigkeit LGA Stuttgart Anerkennung • 1x 1. Platz
- Saarländischer Staatspreis für Design • 1x Universal design award comsumer favorite • 9x Good
- Design award Athenaeum Chicago • 2x Green Good Design award Athenaeum Chicago • 1x Best of
- Neocon Gold award • 3x Best of Neocon Silver award • 1x IIDEX award in Gold Canada • 1x IIDEX
- award in Silver Canada • 1x IIDEX a product of excellence Canada • 1x BED Business Equipment
- Excellence award London • 1x BCFA product approval award London • 1x ECO Designpreis Austria
- 1x Josef Binder award in Gold Wien • 3x Auszeichnung Staatspreis für Design Wien
- 1x Ehrenpreis Kunststoffcluster Linz • 3x Erkennung Goed Industrieel Ontwerp Niederlande
- 1x 1. Platz office product award Benelux • 2x Good Design award Japan • 1x Diamond award
- polnische Möbelindustrie • 1x Silver award Guangzhou China • 1x German Design Award Design
- Council Frankfurt • 1x IDEA international design excellence awards in Bronze USA • 1x Best of Office
- Next Moscow 2014 • 1x Label observeur design 2014 Paris • 1x 1. Preis Best Business Award, Passau
- Adresse
Maximilianstrasse 15
84359 Simbach Am Inn
Deutschland
ballendat.com