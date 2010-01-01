studio dreimann is a industrial design studio based in Hannover, Germany. It was founded in the middle of 2010 by former University of Arts fellow students Jonas Ette, Simon Kux and Tim Prigge. Their multidisciplinary design work covers industrial goods as well as consumer goods, furniture and light for several national and international clients.

The development of innovative but functional products by adding a little extra is always important to the team. Therefore they have been awarded with the Interior Innovation Awards by the German Design Council and the Good Design Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

How we work At the beginning of each collaboration, we analyse the task from different perspectives and bare the very roots of it. What`s the basic physis of the object, how do people really use it and are we able to find a new way to improve it´s performance. We evaluate the research with our customers and we start running the project if we have found the special hint that catches us. That could be: a citation from the past, a very moment, a problem which need to be solved, a thing, an idea for the future. If a design concept is finally approved we manufacture a series of prototypes in our studio or with external partners by using techniques and objects like 3D-printing, Modeling, Vacuum casting, laquering, folding, precision turned and milled parts.

We leave nothing to chance to achieve an excellent and convincing result for our clients, their consumers and ourselves. We do not only maintain supplies. We care about our products on their way reaching the market and beyond. We see ourselves as close partners and team members with our customers and we are fascinated by the possibilitys to create something new and unique.