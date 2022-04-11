Sebastian Reymers Design is a German-American design duo that splits their time between Munich
and Cleveland. Amanda has a background in architecture while Sebastian is a trained carpenter and
has a degree in interior design. It all started when Amanda helped Sebastian prototype his final university
project, and since then they have been designing and building objects and furniture together
as Sebastian Reymers Design.
- Leistungen
- Möbel und Produkt Design
- Einzugsgebiete
- Broadview Heights,USA
- World Wide
- Adresse
-
4921 East Wallings Road
44117 Broadview Heights, Usa
Deutschland
www.sebastianreymers.com