QITOYA was born from the idea of offering fine handmade furniture made for a selected European audience whilst providing ethical economic growth in the developing world. Honoring an age-old tradition of meticulous craftsmanship, our skilled artisans achieve a standard of detail that has all but disappeared in the modern world of mass production.
Using high quality materials and reclaimed mahogany wood, one of our guiding principals is to extend the definition of quality to include environmental sustainability and fair trade practices. As custodians of fine traditional craftsmanship we work hard to ensure that all our products are made to the highest degree of quality and ethical standards.
- Einzugsgebiete
- Europe und Berlin
- Adresse
-
Knaackstr. 49
10435 Berlin
Deutschland
+49-3085760179 www.qitoya.com
QITOYA GmbH
Knaackstr. 49
10435 Berlin
Vertreten durch die Gesellschafter: Dr. Awi Wiesel und Jakob Kuznicki
Kontakt Dr. Awi Wiesel
+49 (0) 172 349 41 14
aw@qitoya.com
Registergericht: Berlin Charlottenburg Registernummer: HRB 154298B
Umsatzsteuer-Identifikationsnummer gemäß §27 a Umsatzsteuergesetz: DE292703280