Studio Rasmus Warberg
Möbel & Accessoires in Copenhagen
    BRO, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg EsszimmerStühle und Bänke
    BRO, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg EsszimmerStühle und Bänke
    BRO
    NOBU, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg WohnzimmerHocker und Stühle
    NOBU, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg WohnzimmerHocker und Stühle
    NOBU, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg WohnzimmerHocker und Stühle
    +3
    NOBU
    LAGO, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg WohnzimmerSofas und Sessel
    LAGO, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg WohnzimmerSofas und Sessel
    LAGO, Studio Rasmus Warberg Studio Rasmus Warberg WohnzimmerSofas und Sessel
    +1
    LAGO

    After earning his carpenter apprenticeship, he traveled to Canada gaining new experience. His desire to shape and build things from his own visions grew stronger and in 2009 he accepted into what the Danish Shool of Design, were he developed his design skills and knowledge. Over time he has cultivated a strong and clear visual language.

    Furthermore Rasmus has of studied furniture design in Japan Which has Influenced his aesthetic philosophy, and his work is rooted in both the Scandinavian design tradition as well as the way of craftsmen. Alongside his studies at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, School of Design, Rasmus has started his own studio working with Both companies and private clients.

    Einzugsgebiete
    COPENHAGEN
    Adresse
    1620 Copenhagen
    Deutschland
    +004529872707 www.rasmuswarberg.dk
