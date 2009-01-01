After earning his carpenter apprenticeship, he traveled to Canada gaining new experience. His desire to shape and build things from his own visions grew stronger and in 2009 he accepted into what the Danish Shool of Design, were he developed his design skills and knowledge. Over time he has cultivated a strong and clear visual language.

Furthermore Rasmus has of studied furniture design in Japan Which has Influenced his aesthetic philosophy, and his work is rooted in both the Scandinavian design tradition as well as the way of craftsmen. Alongside his studies at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, School of Design, Rasmus has started his own studio working with Both companies and private clients.