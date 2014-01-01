Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Herman Cph
Möbel & Accessoires in Aarhus
Übersicht 2Projekte (2) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (0)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • PULK - a sledge turned upside down, Herman Cph Herman Cph WohnzimmerAufbewahrung
    PULK - a sledge turned upside down, Herman Cph Herman Cph WohnzimmerAufbewahrung
    PULK - a sledge turned upside down, Herman Cph Herman Cph WohnzimmerAufbewahrung
    +1
    PULK - a sledge turned upside down
    The FRISBEE line, Herman Cph Herman Cph WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    The FRISBEE line, Herman Cph Herman Cph WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    The FRISBEE line, Herman Cph Herman Cph WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    +4
    The FRISBEE line

    About Herman Cph

    Behind the Herman Cph design, is the duo and couple Helle Herman Mortensen and Jonas Herman Pedersen. "We have a vision to create furniture that are simple, honest and quality conscious and following them all the way from the drawing board to the finished product."

    In 2013 we decided to launch Herman Cph, because we think that we have something new to offer the design world. "Jonas has a passion for furniture made from good and honest materials and created with fine craftsmanship, while I have a fondness for simple and elegant design. We believe that something unique emerge in the meeting between the two: Between the contrast of the masculine and the feminine touch "(Helle Mortensen Herman)

    Design Philosophy

    We are convinced that people feel most comfortable, if they are among good and honest intentions, and this philosophy forms the basis for Herman Cph. Great materials are molded over time, which means that they only grow more beautiful and unique as the years progress. A product by Herman Cph is created in order to be used and to reflect the life lived.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Aarhus
    Auszeichnungen
    Style proved by COUCH magazine
    Adresse
    Mejlgade 30b
    DK – 8000 Aarhus
    Deutschland
    +45-29842978 www.hermancph.dk
    Impressum

    Nordic design: a balance between the contrasts: the simple and the powerful, the elegance and fine craftsmanship. 

      Add SEO element