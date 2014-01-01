About Herman Cph

Behind the Herman Cph design, is the duo and couple Helle Herman Mortensen and Jonas Herman Pedersen. "We have a vision to create furniture that are simple, honest and quality conscious and following them all the way from the drawing board to the finished product."

In 2013 we decided to launch Herman Cph, because we think that we have something new to offer the design world. "Jonas has a passion for furniture made from good and honest materials and created with fine craftsmanship, while I have a fondness for simple and elegant design. We believe that something unique emerge in the meeting between the two: Between the contrast of the masculine and the feminine touch "(Helle Mortensen Herman)

Design Philosophy

We are convinced that people feel most comfortable, if they are among good and honest intentions, and this philosophy forms the basis for Herman Cph. Great materials are molded over time, which means that they only grow more beautiful and unique as the years progress. A product by Herman Cph is created in order to be used and to reflect the life lived.