Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Sebastian Erazo Fischer
Möbel & Accessoires in Berlin
Übersicht 2Projekte (2) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (0)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • Mixed-use Storage units, Sebastian Erazo Fischer Sebastian Erazo Fischer AnkleidezimmerKleiderschränke- und kommoden
    Mixed-use Storage units, Sebastian Erazo Fischer Sebastian Erazo Fischer AnkleidezimmerKleiderschränke- und kommoden
    Mixed-use Storage units, Sebastian Erazo Fischer Sebastian Erazo Fischer AnkleidezimmerKleiderschränke- und kommoden
    +4
    Mixed-use Storage units
    Die Familie, Sebastian Erazo Fischer Sebastian Erazo Fischer WohnzimmerSchränke und Sideboards
    Die Familie, Sebastian Erazo Fischer Sebastian Erazo Fischer WohnzimmerSchränke und Sideboards
    Die Familie, Sebastian Erazo Fischer Sebastian Erazo Fischer WohnzimmerSchränke und Sideboards
    +10
    Die Familie

    The solution of wood-wood joints and systems which could eventually be applied both in cabinetry as in architecture, constitute the basics for the structure and design and they are shown as finishing details. The main references are found in traditional carpentry and cabinet making, and the result comes generally from the cross of techniques found in both trades.

    End design comes from consultation and discussion. This product range is  made by hand, made to measure, can be personalized and will respond to the specific needs of its future users and their living and working spaces.

    Einzugsgebiete
    • Berlin
    • Germany
    • Deutschland und benachbarte europäische Länder
    Auszeichnungen
    Tent London, London Design Festival, 18-21 September 2014
    Adresse
    Skalitzerstr. 34
    10999 Berlin
    Deutschland
    www.sebastianerazo.com
    Impressum

    Sebastian Erazo Fischer

      Add SEO element