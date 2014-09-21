The solution of wood-wood joints and systems which could eventually be applied both in cabinetry as in architecture, constitute the basics for the structure and design and they are shown as finishing details. The main references are found in traditional carpentry and cabinet making, and the result comes generally from the cross of techniques found in both trades.

End design comes from consultation and discussion. This product range is made by hand, made to measure, can be personalized and will respond to the specific needs of its future users and their living and working spaces.