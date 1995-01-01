Just imagine: you enter a room and the colours, the lighting, the furniture and the materials are so aesthetic and harmonious that you have the feeling you have finally arrived.

Or does that sound unrealistic, because there is always some small detail to criticise in every space? We can prove otherwise and strongly believe that every room can be perfect.

For over ten years my team and I have been creating exactly that: perfect spaces. We all come from diverse backgrounds: architecture, graphic design, art history and interior design, a factor which enables us to contribute a wide range of experience to our projects.

Clear lines meet sophisticated materials; ideas by international designers are combined with our own designs. We preserve traditions and create new looks. We create values that are relevant to the 1920s, when glamour and luxury were omnipresent. And we will stay by your side from the initial design right until the final implementation – you can leave everything in our capable hands.