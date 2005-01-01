Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Jette Scheib Design
Designer in Berlin
    Jette Scheib studied industrial design at the University of the Arts, Berlin (UdK), and has worked since 2005 as an independent product designer specializing in home accessories. Her work can be plain and pure or narrative and playful, but often with a little twist that adds a new context or dimension to a functional object. Inspiration is everywhere: whether it is art, music, people and their stories, habits, clichés or simply life itself that feeds her creativity. She lives and works in Berlin.

    Einzugsgebiete
    - Weltweit und Berlin
    Auszeichnungen
    • early bird design preis 2010 für Weinlicht
    • design plus preis 2013 für birdi to go
    Adresse
    10789 Berlin
    Deutschland
    www.jettescheib.com
    Impressum

    www.jettescheib.com

    jettescheib@yahoo.de

