Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Papertrophy
Möbel & Accessoires in Berlin
Übersicht 3Projekte (3) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (3)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • Papertrophy - Papercraft Elk Wallart, Papertrophy Papertrophy Kunst Skulpturen
    Papertrophy - Papercraft Elk Wallart, Papertrophy Papertrophy Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Papertrophy - Papercraft Elk Wallart, Papertrophy Papertrophy Kunst Skulpturen
    +1
    Papertrophy - Papercraft Elk Wallart
    Papercraft Gorilla, Papertrophy Papertrophy Kunst Skulpturen
    Papercraft Gorilla
    Papercraft wallart, Papertrophy Papertrophy Wände & BodenWanddekorationen
    Papercraft wallart, Papertrophy Papertrophy Wände & BodenWanddekorationen
    Papercraft wallart, Papertrophy Papertrophy Wände & BodenWanddekorationen
    +4
    Papercraft wallart

    Inspired by the classic animal trophies I set out to
    find a timeless design you love to look at every day. The complex yet simple polygon structure reflects the modern design-approach. The Papertrophy animals feature a minimalistic cubic design. It represents simplicity while offering an astonishing look through shadows and light on the trophies. Their bright and vibrant colors create depth and radiate an extravagant elegance. 

    more: www.papertrophy.com

    Einzugsgebiete
    - Weltweit
    Adresse
    Max-Beer-Str.10
    10119 Berlin
    Deutschland
    +49-3022192924 www.papertrophy.com
    Impressum

    Papertrophy

    Dr. Holger Hoffmann

    Max-Beer-Str. 10

    10119 Berlin

    Bewertungen

    theworldyousee
    Papier Origami Wand Dekor Stücke ähnlich Tierköpfe
    Vor mehr als 3 Jahren
    Rene Behn
    Habe gerade ein Paket von Papertrophy bekommen und mich erstmal gewundert, da ich keins erwartete. Vor einiger Zeit hatte ich hier bestellt und es gab seitens des Versanddienstleisters ein paar kleinere Komplikationen mit der Zustellung. Den Händler traf hier keine Schuld, allerdings wurde mir trotzdem mehrfach tatkräftig geholfen, sodass letztendlich noch alles ankam. Das ist jetzt ein paar Wochen her und nun erhielt ich nochmal ein Paket mit einem kostenlosen Artikel (für die Unannehmlichkeiten) über den ich mich riesig gefreut habe. Was für ein toller Kundenservice und super Kommunikation mit den Kunden! Bin wirklich beeindruckt. So einen Service sieht man extrem selten. Also nochmals Danke und weiter so 😀 Die Artikel sind übrigens auch von sehr guter Qualität!
    Vor fast 4 Jahren
    Eike Sack
    Das ist wie beim Kinder Ü-Ei: Spannung, Spiel und... hm ok, die Schokolade fehlt, aber ansonsten ein Megaspaß beim Zusammenbauen und danach sehr dekorativ ;-)
    Vor mehr als einem Jahr
    Alle 3 Bewertungen anzeigen
      Add SEO element