Inspired by the classic animal trophies I set out to

find a timeless design you love to look at every day. The complex yet simple polygon structure reflects the modern design-approach. The Papertrophy animals feature a minimalistic cubic design. It represents simplicity while offering an astonishing look through shadows and light on the trophies. Their bright and vibrant colors create depth and radiate an extravagant elegance.

more: www.papertrophy.com