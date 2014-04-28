Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Neil Brown – Handyman &amp; Renovations
Generalunternehmer in Wellen, Deutschland
Bewertungen (6)
    Apartment creation
    Attic bedroom conversion
    Cellar renovation
    Family House renovation
    Penthouse apartment renovation - Luxembourg
    Paved Terrace
    Supplying Handyman & Renovations Services to the Greater Luxembourg Region, from changing a light bulb and hanging pictures to laying a terrace and remodeling bathrooms. Maintaining, repairing and renovating properties, both private and commercial. Let us work through your to-do list. YOUR SPACE. The way YOU WANT it.

    Leistungen
    Bathroom renovation, terrace und renovation
    Einzugsgebiete
    • Luxembourg
    • Trier
    • Bitburg
    • Wellen
    • Deutschland
    Adresse
    54441 Wellen, Deutschland
    Deutschland
    +352-621190794 www.neilbrown.de

    Bewertungen

    Multi view
    nicht so zuverlässige Firma ... Herr Brown kam zu Besuch, um das Gebührenangebot zu ermitteln, und bestätigte, dass sie die Arbeit erledigen könnten und in 1-2 Tagen ein Gebührenangebot vorlegen würden. Seitdem (fast 3 Wochen) haben wir nichts mehr gehört, unabhängig davon, ob wir per E-Mail oder Nachricht nachverfolgt haben. Es gibt uns das Gefühl, dass das Unternehmen nicht daran interessiert ist, den Service anzubieten, aber zumindest hätten sie es uns einfach sagen sollen, anstatt die Zeit zu verschwenden.
    Vor fast 2 Jahren
    One World Consulting Group
    I had Neil Brown- Handyman and Renovations paint the inside of my house in Luxembourg. Neil and his team where true professionals, who took the time to do a world class job. The team was organized, clean, efficient and my exceptions where exceeded. Pricing was outstanding and the job they completed was outstanding. I highly recommend Neil Brown-Handyman & Renovations. They are truly the best-in-class.
    Vor etwa 2 Jahren
    Theresa Leon
    Neil Brown and his team are highly professional and very efficient. We had our wood flooring done in our flat and their job was fantastic! He helped us also with changing pipes to install a new heating radiator in a different place of the room and installing other appliances in the kitchen. Renovations can be sometimes a difficult time, but they just made it look simple and the finishing was with great attention to detail! Thanks Neil!
    Vor mehr als 2 Jahren
