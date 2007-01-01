The Viennese designer Philipp Aduatz (born 1982) has worked at the interface between design and art since completing his Industrial Design degree in 2007.His objects are produced in limited editions and made from innovative materials using modern production techniques.Aduatz designs, produces and markets his objects himself and exhibits his works in international art galleries
- Leistungen
- Produktdesign
- Visualisierungen
- Beratung in Material und Verarbeitungstechnik
- Einzugsgebiete
- National und International
- Wien
- Auszeichnungen
- 2007
- recognition award for the master thesis, city of Vienna
- 2012
Award of Excellencefor the doctoral thesis, Austrian Federal Department for Science and Research
- Adresse
-
Wollzeile 30/17
1010 Wien
Deutschland
+43-6767803062 www.philippaduatz.com