Philipp Aduatz
Designer in Wien
Projekte

    • SOLO, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz GartenMöbel
    SOLO, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz GartenMöbel
    SOLO, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz GartenMöbel
    +5
    SOLO
    Spoon Chair, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Spoon Chair, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Spoon Chair, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    +3
    Spoon Chair
    Melting Chair, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Melting Chair, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Melting Chair, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Skulpturen
    +6
    Melting Chair
    Dormeuse, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Dormeuse, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    Dormeuse, Philipp Aduatz Philipp Aduatz Kunst Kunstobjekte
    +4
    Dormeuse

    The Viennese designer Philipp Aduatz (born 1982) has worked at the interface between design and art since completing his Industrial Design degree in 2007.His objects are produced in limited editions and made from innovative materials using modern production techniques.Aduatz designs, produces and markets his objects himself and exhibits his works in international art galleries

    Leistungen
    • Produktdesign
    • Visualisierungen
    • Beratung in Material und Verarbeitungstechnik
    Einzugsgebiete
    • National und International
    • Wien
    Auszeichnungen
    • 2007
    • recognition award for the master thesis, city of Vienna
    • 2012
    • Award of Excellence for the doctoral thesis, Austrian Federal Department for Science and Research
    Adresse
    Wollzeile 30/17
    1010 Wien
    Deutschland
    +43-6767803062 www.philippaduatz.com
