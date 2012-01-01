C.F. Møller is one of Scandinavia’s leading architectural firms; with 90 years of award winning work in the Nordics and worldwide.

Simplicity, clarity and unpretentiousness, the ideals that have guided our work since the practice was established in 1924, are continually re-interpreted to suit individual projects, always site-specific and combined with sustainable, innovative and socially responsible design solutions.

Over the years, we have won a large number of national and international competitions and major architectural awards. Our work has been on show at architectural exhibitions all over the world as well as published in books and leading professional journals.

With our integrated design approach which seamlessly blends urban design, landscape, building design and building component design, C.F. Møller has received much acclaim for international projects of reference like the unique University Campus in Aarhus, the National Gallery in Copenhagen, the Darwin Centre at the Museum of Natural History in London, the Akershus University Hospital in Oslo, the 2012 Olympics’ Athletes Village in London and many others.

Current projects include innovative high-rise projects in Antwerp, Oslo and Stockholm, research hubs for the Universities of Copenhagen, Odense and Stockholm, theatre, opera and concert halls in Kristiansand and Odense as well as HQ’s for international companies, and Denmark’s largest construction site, the new University Hospital in Aarhus.