Aeris GmbH
Möbel & Accessoires in Haar, Deutschland
    • Aeris Numo , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Aeris Numo , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Aeris Numo , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH Moderne Arbeitszimmer
    +7
    Aeris Numo
    Aeris Swopper, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Aeris Swopper, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Aeris Swopper, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Aeris Swopper
    Aeris Swoppster , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH KinderzimmerSchreibtische und Stühle
    Aeris Swoppster , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH KinderzimmerSchreibtische und Stühle
    Aeris Swoppster , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH KinderzimmerSchreibtische und Stühle
    Aeris Swoppster
    Never Just Sit. , Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH ArbeitszimmerStühle
    Never Just Sit.
    Aeris Swopper, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH Moderne Autohäuser
    Aeris Swopper, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH Klassische Bürogebäude
    Aeris Swopper, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH Klassische Bürogebäude
    Aeris Swopper
    Aeris Oyo, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH EsszimmerStühle und Bänke
    Aeris Oyo, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH Geschäftsräume & Stores
    Aeris Oyo, Aeris GmbH Aeris GmbH AnkleidezimmerSitzmöbel
    +1
    Aeris Oyo
    Alle 8 Projekte anzeigen

    It was about time to reinvent the way we work and live.

    So that’s just what we did.The issue: We sit too much and don’t move enough. This is detrimental to our health. The lack of activityrobs us of our concentration, energy and creativity,even after a short amount of time.

    The solution: Aeris is driven by the goal of keepingour bodies in constant movement. Our products andconcepts contribute to an active and healthy lifestyle.They enable movement in precisely the areas whereit’s least expected, but where it‘s needed the most– when sitting.We are your secret ingredient for a more active,healthier and subsequently happier life.

    Leistungen
    • ergonomische Bürostühle
    • aktives Sitzen
    • 3D-Ergonomie
    • office furniture
    Einzugsgebiete
    Weltweit, Haar und Deutschland
    Auszeichnungen
    • Zahlreiche Auszeichnungen finden Sie hier: http://www.aeris.de/aeris/ Einen Auszug der Preise:
    • md selected Award 2014
    • interior innovation Award 2014 
    • Bundespreis 1997 für hervorragende innovatorische Leistungen für das Handwerk
    • IFA Usability Park Publikumspreis 2010 und 2012 
    • reddot design award 2011
    • universal design award 2012
    • uvm.
    • Alle 8 Auszeichnungen anzeigen
    Adresse
    Hans-Stießberger-Str. 2a 3. OG/3rd Floor
    85540 Haar, Deutschland
    Deutschland
    +49-899005060 www.aeris.de
    Impressum

    Aeris GmbH

    Hans-Stießberger-Str. 2a, 3. OG/3rd Floor, D-85540 Haar

    Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 900506 - 0 F

    ax.: +49 (0) 89 - 903939 - 1

    Mail: info(at)aeris(dot)de www.aeris.de

    HRB 210854, Steuernummer: 143/111/41547 

    USt-Id Nummer: DE294228672

    Sitz: Haar bei München Geschäftsführer: Josef Glöckl

    Impressum: http://www.aeris.de/impressum/

    Bewertungen

    Tobias M. Tobias M.
    Wer viel bei der Arbeit sitzt, kommt fast nicht an aeris vorbei. Benutze den Swopper ohne Räder oder Lehne, dadurch bleibt der Rücken immer ein bisschen in Bewegung, was mir gegen Verspannungen und die üblichen Rückenschmerzen hilft.  Grüße, 
    Vor mehr als 6 Jahren
    Bearbeiten
    Theresa Klamm Theresa Klamm
    Sehr gut zur Enlastung des Rückens.
    Vor mehr als 6 Jahren
    Bearbeiten
    Mitch “ZeroFsGiven”
    Hab eine Aeris Numo bestellt , leider lässt die Qualität zu wünschen übrig. Metallgestell krumm und schief und das bei €369 ,daher sofort eine Widerruf eingeleitet , ging alles sehr schnell nur die Dame sagte uns am Telefon das sie uns kein Rücksendeetikett schicken kann ohne und das dann später in Rechnung zu stellen , den Betrag der uns dann abgezogen würde könne sie auch noch nicht fix sagen , O-Ton irgendetwas zwischen 9 und 29€. Na herzlichen Glückwund , da senden wir lieber selbst auf eigene Kosten zurück und verbuch das ganze als Lehrgeld dafür das ich nun sicher weis dort nie mehr etwas zu bestellen.
    Vor etwa 2 Monaten
    Alle 9 Bewertungen anzeigen
