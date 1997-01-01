It was about time to reinvent the way we work and live.
So that’s just what we did.The issue: We sit too much and don’t move enough. This is detrimental to our health. The lack of activityrobs us of our concentration, energy and creativity,even after a short amount of time.
The solution: Aeris is driven by the goal of keepingour bodies in constant movement. Our products andconcepts contribute to an active and healthy lifestyle.They enable movement in precisely the areas whereit’s least expected, but where it‘s needed the most– when sitting.We are your secret ingredient for a more active,healthier and subsequently happier life.
- Leistungen
- ergonomische Bürostühle
- aktives Sitzen
- 3D-Ergonomie
- office furniture
- Einzugsgebiete
- Weltweit, Haar und Deutschland
- Auszeichnungen
- Zahlreiche Auszeichnungen finden Sie hier: http://www.aeris.de/aeris/ Einen Auszug der Preise:
- md selected Award 2014
- interior innovation Award 2014
- Bundespreis 1997 für hervorragende innovatorische Leistungen für das Handwerk
- IFA Usability Park Publikumspreis 2010 und 2012
- reddot design award 2011
- universal design award 2012
- uvm.
- Alle 8 Auszeichnungen anzeigen
- Adresse
-
Hans-Stießberger-Str. 2a 3. OG/3rd Floor
85540 Haar, Deutschland
Deutschland
+49-899005060 www.aeris.de
Aeris GmbH
Hans-Stießberger-Str. 2a, 3. OG/3rd Floor, D-85540 Haar
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 900506 - 0 F
ax.: +49 (0) 89 - 903939 - 1
Mail: info(at)aeris(dot)de www.aeris.de
HRB 210854, Steuernummer: 143/111/41547
USt-Id Nummer: DE294228672
Sitz: Haar bei München Geschäftsführer: Josef Glöckl
Impressum: http://www.aeris.de/impressum/