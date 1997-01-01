It was about time to reinvent the way we work and live.

So that’s just what we did.The issue: We sit too much and don’t move enough. This is detrimental to our health. The lack of activityrobs us of our concentration, energy and creativity,even after a short amount of time.

The solution: Aeris is driven by the goal of keepingour bodies in constant movement. Our products andconcepts contribute to an active and healthy lifestyle.They enable movement in precisely the areas whereit’s least expected, but where it‘s needed the most– when sitting.We are your secret ingredient for a more active,healthier and subsequently happier life.