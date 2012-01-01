Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Baehr Rödel architects and urban planners GmbH
Architekten in Starnberg, Deutschland
    Dipl. Ing. FH Nicolai Baehr continues with the tradition of sophisticated architecture and urban planning already in the third generation. he contributes his international working experience from architecture offices like Jean Nouvel, Paris.

    His office designs contemporary architecture, which respects surrounding urban space and environment. It implements sustainable development and aims to be modern without following any fashion trends.

    Leistungen
    HOAI Leistungsphase 1-8
    Einzugsgebiete
    • Starnberg
    • München
    • Bayern
    • International
    • Starnberg, Deutschland
    Auszeichnungen
    • UNESCO Projekt für Bildung von nachhaltiger Entwicklung 2012-2015
    • Städtebau- und Architekturwettbewerb München Thalkirchen
    Adresse
    Auersberg 5b
    82319 Starnberg, Deutschland
    Deutschland
    +49-81514462288 www.baehr-roedel.de
