Dipl. Ing. FH Nicolai Baehr continues with the tradition of sophisticated architecture and urban planning already in the third generation. he contributes his international working experience from architecture offices like Jean Nouvel, Paris.
His office designs contemporary architecture, which respects surrounding urban space and environment. It implements sustainable development and aims to be modern without following any fashion trends.
- Leistungen
- HOAI Leistungsphase 1-8
- Einzugsgebiete
- Starnberg
- München
- Bayern
- International
- Starnberg, Deutschland
- Auszeichnungen
- UNESCO Projekt für Bildung von nachhaltiger Entwicklung 2012-2015
- Städtebau- und Architekturwettbewerb München Thalkirchen
- Adresse
-
Auersberg 5b
82319 Starnberg, Deutschland
Deutschland
+49-81514462288 www.baehr-roedel.de