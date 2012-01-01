Philipp Beisheim (b. 1985, RSA)

His aim as a designer is not to try to solve problems. it’s much more about creating new situations, that simplifies a discussion by bringing in a new context. His creative work intuitively pinpoints the most essential, visceral quality to an object. The Outcome is frequently experimental in its use of materials and often inspired by pure need and relies more on invention and reduction than on the refinement of previous styles. Hes set up his studio in 2011. Hes is also the director and founder of keinStil. , a agency for design and architecture (www.keinstil.de)

Philipp lives and works in Frankfurt a. Main germany, where he runs both keinstil. and his design studio