studiophilippbeisheim
Designer in Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland
Projekte

    +2
    reorganised sidetable
    +1
    reorganised coatrack
    Servus_2

    Philipp Beisheim (b. 1985, RSA)

    His aim as a designer is not to try to solve problems. it’s much more about creating new situations, that simplifies a discussion by bringing in a new context.  His creative work intuitively pinpoints the most essential, visceral quality to an object.  The Outcome is frequently experimental in its use of materials and often inspired by pure need and relies more on invention and reduction than on the refinement of previous styles. Hes set up his studio in 2011. Hes is also the director and founder of keinStil. , a agency for design and architecture (www.keinstil.de)

    Philipp lives and works in Frankfurt a. Main germany, where he runs both keinstil. and his design studio

    Leistungen
    • Innenarchitektur
    • Möbeldesign
    • Konzeption & Ideenentwicklung
    • Produktdesign
    • Unsere Leistungen bewegen sich in den Feldern; Konzeption
    • Ideenentwicklung
    • Szenografie
    • Visualisierung
    • Möbel-
    • Produkt-
    • Büro– und Mediendesign
    • sowie technische und gestalterische Innovation bis hin zur Ausführung.
    Einzugsgebiete
    Frankfurt am Main und Deutschland
    Auszeichnungen
    • 2016- 1st prize winner Salone Satelite Milan Design week
    • 2012 – Interior Innovation Award 2012 für Servus_2
    • 2013 – Servus_2 Nominiert für den German Design Award 2013
    • 2012 – Interior Innovation Award 2012 für Servus_2
    Adresse
    Kranengasse
    65929 Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland
    Deutschland
    +49-1718315854 www.philippbeisheim.com
