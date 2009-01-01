The raumplus brand stands for intelligent and innovative customised room solutions. This includes not only individual built-in wardrobes, sliding doors, partition walls, chests of drawers and room dividers made to customer needs, but also (home) office, niche and sloping roof solutions.

From open offices and walk-in wardrobes to customised chests of drawers, every raumplus product is made to measure. The products are certified with the label "Möbel Made in Germany" and have won numerous awards.

Since 1986, the company has been manufacturing made-to-measure wardrobes and special solutions for different rooms at its Bremen location. The custom-made raumplus products are distributed in 70 countries on 5 continents.







