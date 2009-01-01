The raumplus brand stands for intelligent and innovative customised room solutions. This includes not only individual built-in wardrobes, sliding doors, partition walls, chests of drawers and room dividers made to customer needs, but also (home) office, niche and sloping roof solutions.
From open offices and walk-in wardrobes to customised chests of drawers, every raumplus product is made to measure. The products are certified with the label "Möbel Made in Germany" and have won numerous awards.
Since 1986, the company has been manufacturing made-to-measure wardrobes and special solutions for different rooms at its Bremen location. The custom-made raumplus products are distributed in 70 countries on 5 continents.
- sliding doors
- room divider
- interior systems
- room doors
- solitair furniture
- built-in closets
- walk-in closets
- home office solutions
- sloped ceilings solutions
- schiebetüren
- closet systems
- gleittüren
- schränke nach maß
- furniture
- möbel
- raumteiler
- trennwände
- innensysteme
- schranksysteme
- kommoden
- solitair möbel
- homoffice lösungen
- dachschrägenlösungen
- world
- Auszeichnungen
- ● 2021 »The Major German Brands 2021« annual volume 2021 #whatcounts of German Design Council.● 2020 »German Design Award 2020 – Winner«● 2019 »Wohnidee Leseraward 2019« Gewinner in der Katagorie »Kleiderschränke«● 2019 »German Brand Award 2019 – Winner« Excellent Brands, Kategorie Interior & Living● 2019 »Red Dot Award 2019 – Winner« ● 2019 »Choices 2019 presented by Stylepark« ● 2018 »German Design Award 2018 – Winner« ● 2017 »Wohnidee Leseraward 2017« Gold-Gewinner in der Katagorie »Flexible Möbel«● 2017 »Iconic Award 2017 – Product Winner« ● 2017 »German Design Award 2017 – Winner« ● 2017 »German Brand Award 2017 – Gewinner« ● 2016 »Home Style Award by iF Design« ● 2016 »Iconic Award 2016 – Interior Innovation«● 2015 »Wohnidee Leseraward« in der Kategorie »Kleiderschränke« ● 2012 »Wohnidee Leseraward« (Sonderpreis Kategorie
Innovation) ● 2012 »architects partner award« Objektmöbel & Trennwände● 2012 »homesolute award« (Rubrik: Innovation) ● 2012 »interior innovation award – winner«● 2011 »md – International designscout for furniture, interior and design«● 2010 »Schöner Wohnen Neue Klassiker« ● 2010 Nominierung für den »Designpreis der Bundesrepublik Deutschland«● 2009 »hit guide imm cologne«● 2009 »hit guide interzum«● 2009 »red dot award: product design«● 2009 »iF product design award«● 2007 / 2008_ »PIF Gold Medal« ● 2007 »interzum award: intelligent material & design«● 2005 »hit guide imm cologne«● 2003 »interzum award: intelligent material & design«
-
Dortmunder Straße 35
28199 Bremen
Deutschland
+49-421579500 www.raumplus.com
raumplus GmbH
Dortmunder Straße 35
28199 Bremen • Germany
Geschäftsführer:
Carsten D. Bergmann
Tel. +49 (0) 421 / 579 50 0
Fax +49 (0) 421 / 579 50 11
E-Mail info(at)raumplus.de
Amtsgericht Bremen • HRB 21303
USt. ID-Nr. DE813572094