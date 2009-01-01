Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

raumplus
Schränke & Möbelbau in Bremen
    • Creo Homeoffice Lösung, raumplus raumplus ArbeitszimmerSchränke und Regale Aluminium/Zink Schwarz
    Creo Homeoffice Lösung, raumplus raumplus ArbeitszimmerSchreibtische Holzwerkstoff Beige
    Creo Homeoffice Lösung, raumplus raumplus ArbeitszimmerAufbewahrungen Aluminium/Zink Schwarz
    +3
    Creo Homeoffice Lösung

    The raumplus brand stands for intelligent and innovative customised room solutions. This includes not only individual built-in wardrobes, sliding doors, partition walls, chests of drawers and room dividers made to customer needs, but also (home) office, niche and sloping roof solutions.

    From open offices and walk-in wardrobes to customised chests of drawers, every raumplus product is made to measure. The products are certified with the label "Möbel Made in Germany" and have won numerous awards.

    Since 1986, the company has been manufacturing made-to-measure wardrobes and special solutions for different rooms at its Bremen location. The custom-made raumplus products are distributed in 70 countries on 5 continents. 



    Leistungen
    • sliding doors
    • room divider
    • interior systems
    • room doors
    • solitair furniture
    • built-in closets
    • walk-in closets
    • home office solutions
    • sloped ceilings solutions
    • schiebetüren
    • closet systems
    • gleittüren
    • schränke nach maß
    • furniture
    • möbel
    • raumteiler
    • trennwände
    • innensysteme
    • schranksysteme
    • kommoden
    • solitair möbel
    • homoffice lösungen
    • dachschrägenlösungen
    • Alle 23 Dienstleistungen anzeigen
    Einzugsgebiete
    world
    Auszeichnungen
    ● 2021 »The Major German Brands 2021« annual volume 2021 #whatcounts of German Design Council.● 2020 »German Design Award 2020 – Winner«● 2019 »Wohnidee Leseraward 2019« Gewinner in der Katagorie »Kleiderschränke«● 2019 »German Brand Award 2019 – Winner« Excellent Brands, Kategorie Interior & Living● 2019 »Red Dot Award 2019 – Winner« ● 2019 »Choices 2019 presented by Stylepark« ● 2018 »German Design Award 2018 – Winner« ● 2017 »Wohnidee Leseraward 2017« Gold-Gewinner in der Katagorie »Flexible Möbel«● 2017 »Iconic Award 2017 – Product Winner« ● 2017 »German Design Award 2017 – Winner« ● 2017 »German Brand Award 2017 – Gewinner« ● 2016 »Home Style Award by iF Design« ● 2016 »Iconic Award 2016 – Interior Innovation«● 2015 »Wohnidee Leseraward« in der Kategorie »Kleiderschränke« ● 2012 »Wohnidee Leseraward« (Sonderpreis Kategorie Innovation) ● 2012 »architects partner award« Objektmöbel & Trennwände● 2012 »homesolute award« (Rubrik: Innovation) ● 2012 »interior innovation award – winner«● 2011 »md – International designscout for furniture, interior and design«● 2010 »Schöner Wohnen Neue Klassiker« ● 2010 Nominierung für den »Designpreis der Bundesrepublik Deutschland«● 2009 »hit guide imm cologne«● 2009 »hit guide interzum«● 2009 »red dot award: product design«● 2009 »iF product design award«● 2007 / 2008_ »PIF Gold Medal« ● 2007 »interzum award: intelligent material & design«● 2005 »hit guide imm cologne«● 2003 »interzum award: intelligent material & design«
    Adresse
    Dortmunder Straße 35
    28199 Bremen
    Deutschland
    +49-421579500 www.raumplus.com
    Impressum

    raumplus GmbH

    Dortmunder Straße 35

    28199 Bremen • Germany


    Geschäftsführer:

    Carsten D. Bergmann


    Tel. +49 (0) 421 / 579 50 0

    Fax +49 (0) 421 / 579 50 11

    E-Mail info(at)raumplus.de

    Amtsgericht Bremen • HRB 21303

    USt. ID-Nr. DE813572094

    Bewertungen

    Kim Douthwaite
    Trotz der Pandemie ist das Unternehmen sehr Mitarbeiterorientiert und hat uns immer auf den laufendem gehalten. Ich darf mich bei der Arbeit einbringen und neue Ideen umsetzen. Auch im Team fühle ich mich super wohl. Die Produkte, die ich bis jetzt gesehen habe, sind sehr hochwertig hergestellt und verlassen erst nach einer Qualitätskontrolle das Unternehmen. Ich bin froh ein Teil des raumplus Teams zu sein und freue mich lange für dieses Unternehmen zu arbeiten.
    Vor 12 Monaten
    Samuel Scholz
    Raumpluss ist einfach fantastisch!!! Das Produktspekter, Innovation ist einfach super mega gut!! Die Produkte sind einfach so gut, verkaufe Raumpluss Produkte in Norwegen seit 10 Jahren und habe immer noch keine Reklamation gehabt. Was will man mehr? :-)
    Vor etwa einem Jahr
    Möbel Rau
    Raumplus ist seit Jahren ein zuverlässiger und innovativer Partner! Die Zusammenarbeit mit Raumplus ist stets kooperativ, hilfsbereit und lösungsorientiert. Raumplus unterstützt von Anfang bis Fertigstellung der Planung. Die Mitarbeiter sind immer freundlich und unterstützen bei jedem Problem! Wir freuen uns auf weitere spannende gemeinsame Projekte!
    Vor etwa einem Jahr
    Alle 8 Bewertungen anzeigen
