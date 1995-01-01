C+C, a Berlin based interior design team, have been producing creative architectural projects and transformations since 2008. Our experienced team of architects and interior designers have worked both locally and internationally to accrue a diversity of experience.

The foundation of our work is to create distinctive interiors that inspire unique living or working experiences, our designs encourage discovery and innovation whilst remaining respectful of the clients brief.

Creativity and knowledge, realism and imagination, function and culture are our guidelines to translate the clients’ needs into a successful sustainable project.

Carolin Scheffold (1980) graduated in 2006 at FH Lippe und Höxter, Detmold with a Diploma in interior design. Christina van Baal (1969) graduated in 1995 at TU-Berlin and ESCP, Paris with a Diploma in business administration.

After several years of professional work as project manager in real estate development, van Baal met Scheffold working for an interior designer in Berlin. An inspired team was created and in 2008 the first team project was the architectural transformation of an Alpine youth hostel into a luxury private lunch club and lounge at 2200 M altitude in Verbier, Switzerland.

C+C’s interest and work has firstly drawn to the hospitality industry, developing experience creating both restaurants and hotels. Today their work includes offices and commercial spaces as well as private residences.

Current projects include studies for private student housing and the planning of office spaces in ‘Bikini Haus’ Berlin. The latest completed project of C+C is the interior and exterior design of a new 32 room 4 star Hotel ‘Cordée des Alpes’ in Verbier, Switzerland and the interior design for the new Berlin Headquarters of ‘Mercedes-Benz Vertrieb Deutschland’ (MBVD).