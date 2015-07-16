Redesigning and upcycling every day objects since 2004, made in Hamburg. This way we created the barrel Cabinet, barrel bars or couch tables from metal oil barrels. Our "Schlüsselroman", a key rack made from reclaimed books was a hit at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2008, followed by the "Kleiderordnung" a coat rack made from bigger, hardcover books. Black and colored vinyl records are repurposed into wall and ceiling lamps and a variety of smaller interior accessoires. Lockengelöt is listed "Green Product Award - Green selection 2015" and our local shop in Hamburg hosts very special in store gigs every now and then. Check out our onlineshop www.lockengeloet.com.

Lockengelöt ist der Name unserer Produktdesign Manufaktur in Hamburg. Zweckentfremdung und Upcycling von Alltagsgegenständen sind das Produktionsprinzip. Seit 2004 werden Ölfässer zu Schränken, farbige Schallplatten zu Wandleuchten oder Bücher zu Garderoben umfunktioniert.