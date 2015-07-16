Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lockengelöt
Möbel & Accessoires in Hamburg
    • Lampe, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerBeleuchtung
    Lampe
    Made from barrels - lockengelöt creates cabinets, couch tables and lamps, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerSchränke und Sideboards
    Made from barrels - lockengelöt creates cabinets, couch tables and lamps, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    Made from barrels - lockengelöt creates cabinets, couch tables and lamps, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerBeleuchtung
    +2
    Made from barrels - lockengelöt creates cabinets, couch tables and lamps
    Clockwork Orange, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt
    Clockwork Orange, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt
    Clockwork Orange
    Couchtisch, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    Couchtisch, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    Couchtisch, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt WohnzimmerCouch- und Beistelltische
    +7
    Couchtisch

    Redesigning and upcycling every day objects since 2004, made in Hamburg. This way we created the barrel Cabinet, barrel bars or couch tables from metal oil barrels. Our "Schlüsselroman", a key rack made from reclaimed books was a hit at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2008, followed by the "Kleiderordnung" a coat rack made from bigger, hardcover books. Black and colored vinyl records are repurposed into wall and ceiling lamps and a variety of smaller interior accessoires. Lockengelöt is listed "Green Product Award - Green selection 2015" and our local shop in Hamburg hosts very special in store gigs every now and then. Check out our onlineshop www.lockengeloet.com.

    Lockengelöt ist der Name unserer Produktdesign Manufaktur in Hamburg. Zweckentfremdung und Upcycling von Alltagsgegenständen sind das Produktionsprinzip. Seit 2004 werden Ölfässer zu Schränken, farbige Schallplatten zu Wandleuchten oder Bücher zu Garderoben umfunktioniert. 

    Leistungen
    Produkte und Einrichtungskonzepte
    Einzugsgebiete
    Hamburg, Deuschland und – Weltweit
    Auszeichnungen
    • - Auszeichnung vom Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft
    • - Kreativpilot Auszeichnung des Bundesministeriums für Technologie
    • - Green Product Award: Green Selection 2015
    Adresse
    Marktstr. 114
    20357 Hamburg
    Deutschland
    +49-4089001326 www.lockengeloet.com
    Impressum

    Lockengelöt  - Dennis Schnelting & Carsten Trill  - Marktstr. 119  - 20357 Hamburg  - Deutschland  Tel: + 49 (0) 40 - 89 00 13 26  Mo. - Fr. 11:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr  Fax: + 49 (0) 40 - 89 00 13 28  Onlineshop: www.lockengeloet.com  info(a)lockengeloet.com  Ust-IdNr.: DE 28 49 65 85 5  Steuernummer: 46 / 641 / 02515 

