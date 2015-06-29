Dein Browser ist leider veraltet.

Lade für ein besseres Erlebnis einen neueren Browser kostenfrei herunter. Klicke dafür einfach auf das Symbol!

Räume
Experten
Magazin
DIY
Werde Experte
Premium
Abmelden
Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT
Landschaftsarchitekten in Battweiler (Landkreis Südwestpfalz)
Übersicht 14Projekte (14) 0Ideenbücher (0)
Bewertungen (0)
edit edit in admin Bewertungen anfordern Neues Projekt
Bewertungen anfordern Profil bearbeiten

Projekte

Neues Projekt
  • homify Premium
    • Moderner pflegeleichter Gräsergarten Klosterstadt Hornbach (GER), Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Moderner pflegeleichter Gräsergarten Klosterstadt Hornbach (GER), Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Moderner pflegeleichter Gräsergarten Klosterstadt Hornbach (GER), Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    +2
    Moderner pflegeleichter Gräsergarten Klosterstadt Hornbach (GER)
    Landesgartenschau Landau - Themengarten Bizarr, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Minimalistischer Garten
    Landesgartenschau Landau - Themengarten Bizarr, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Minimalistischer Garten
    Landesgartenschau Landau - Themengarten Bizarr, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Minimalistischer Garten
    +1
    Landesgartenschau Landau - Themengarten Bizarr
    Überregionaler Wasser – Erlebnisspielplatz in Contwig (GER), Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Landhaus Bars & Clubs
    Überregionaler Wasser – Erlebnisspielplatz in Contwig (GER), Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Landhaus Bars & Clubs
    Überregionaler Wasser – Erlebnisspielplatz in Contwig (GER), Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Landhaus Bars & Clubs
    +5
    Überregionaler Wasser – Erlebnisspielplatz in Contwig (GER)
    Zwischennutzung: Jardins surprise - La couleur des éléments, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Zwischennutzung: Jardins surprise - La couleur des éléments, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Zwischennutzung: Jardins surprise - La couleur des éléments, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Zwischennutzung: Jardins surprise - La couleur des éléments
    Corporate Identity, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Corporate Identity, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Corporate Identity, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Moderner Garten
    Corporate Identity
    Der Abenteuerspielplatz, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Klassischer Garten
    Der Abenteuerspielplatz, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Klassischer Garten
    Der Abenteuerspielplatz, Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Planungsbüro STEFAN LAPORT Klassischer Garten
    +3
    Der Abenteuerspielplatz
    Alle 14 Projekte anzeigen

    Stefan Laport planning office was founded in 2008. Its core competencies are in the areas of project planning, landscape and environmental planning and urban planning. In recent years Stefan Laport received numerous awards in Germany and abroad, such as the International Garden Festival at Chaumont-sur-Loire (F) and at the National Garden Show in Koblenz (DE), with 3.5 million vistitors the largest garden show in the world. Stefan`s personal passion are graphic and conceptual gardens.

    Einzugsgebiete
    Battweiler (Landkreis Südwestpfalz)
    Adresse
    Hauptstrasse 14
    66484 Battweiler (Landkreis Südwestpfalz)
    Deutschland
    +49-6337208899 www.stefan-laport.de
      Edit SEO element