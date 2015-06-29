Stefan Laport planning office was founded in 2008. Its core competencies are in the areas of project planning, landscape and environmental planning and urban planning. In recent years Stefan Laport received numerous awards in Germany and abroad, such as the International Garden Festival at Chaumont-sur-Loire (F) and at the National Garden Show in Koblenz (DE), with 3.5 million vistitors the largest garden show in the world. Stefan`s personal passion are graphic and conceptual gardens.