LONDON,UK-- Berlin-based Swedish designer and architect Björn Andersson has created a series of concept light fixtures for London Design Festival. The designs are studies of clean geometric shapes and diffused light. The results are beautiful works of art that double as light boxes, pendant lights or mood lights. They can hang from the ceiling, stand on a table or be mounted on a wall. With this series, Björn is launching his new Berlin studio focusing on industrial design and light fixtures.

The design process started with exploring versions of a common basic concept: cutting a corner of a box. The leftover triangles and chipped cubes are inserted with precision-cut Plexiglas. The material is steel and is either left exposed or powder coated white. “Cutting cornes” has been developed in close collaboration with a local metal artist in Berlin. At the London Design Festival the first factory made production prototypes will be displayed.