JLTG is an international design and interior design firm based in Berlin. We are specialise in modern, high-end interiors. Our work is driven by a strong passion for design, delivering a complete interiors service for our clients.Our mission is to successfully deliver value to our customers by creating functional and unique interior designs to meet thier expectations. If you require design expertise on residental design, retail design, office design, hospitality design, product design and other projects, we can provide you with the right answers and solutions.At JLTG interior practice we provide our customers with designs tailored to thiers needs and expectations. Moreover we offer to each of our clients, alternative and modern design concept to improve thier projects.