Passionate about the ocean, its ecosystems and marine wildlife, we recycle flipflops that are found littered on beaches and in waterways of Kenya.

Every single Ocean Sole product is handcrafted to protect the oceans and teach the world about the threats of marine debris. As a bizarre and yet very real phenomenon, thousands and thousands of flipflops are washed up onto the East African coast creating an environmental disaster. Not only spoiling the natural beauty of our beaches and oceans, the rubber soles are swallowed & suffocated on by fish & other animals, they obstruct turtle hatchlings from reaching the sea and are a man-made menace to our fragile ecosystems. Our creative team of artisans transforms the discarded flipflops into elephants, giraffes, lions, rhinos, dolphins, sharks, turtles and more. These colourful masterpieces come with an important message about marine conservation whilst bringing smiles to people all over the world. Be a part of the pollution solution and join us on a flipflop safari!